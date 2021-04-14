A pedestrian is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Mercer Road Tuesday night.
Bowling Green Police Department Lt. Dan Mancuso confirmed the individual was a BGSU student.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. at a crosswalk near Kreischer Quadrangle. Witnesses state the pedestrian had hit the crosswalk signal, but did not wait for the signal to ignite. BGSU Police Department, BG Police Department and emergency responders were called to the scene.
First-year student Rory Tracy witnessed the incident. “I had my window open and I heard it then. I thought someone crashed into the light post then I heard someone say, ‘oh my god,'” he said.
After going downstairs Tracy witnessed the scene of the collision. “I saw him on the ground bleeding and breathing heavily… he went right over the top of the car and fell,” Tracy said.
The student appeared to be severely injured but cohesive while a crowd surrounded the scene to offer assistance. Mercer Road backed up on traffic while students came from Kreischer Quadrangle to view the scene of the collision.
After attempted contact by Falcon Media staff, there are no comments from all first respondent teams. As of 9:31 a.m. Wednesday, Mancuso could not provide updates on the student's condition but confirmed they were taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo.
