BGSU is getting another chance to stage the Broadway hit “Pippin.”
The show was originally supposed to take place back in 2020, but had to cancel due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
“We were literally in the middle of rehearsals when the show got canceled and it feels really good to come back full circle to ‘Pippin,’” the musical’s director, Michael ‘Doc’ Ellison, said.
Rehearsals started back up in February and the final weeks are quickly approaching.
“I’m super grateful for this opportunity and I can’t wait. It’s a challenge … because there is so much to do in such a little time,” lead actor Ian Keller said.
The revived musical comes back with a new cast too.
Only one person from the original cast is making a reappearance in the same role, according to Ellison. But an entirely new cast creates plenty of new opportunities.
“I think it’s really ripe with possibilities and the ability to make different choices,” Ellison said.
Showtimes are at 8 p.m. from April 7 to 9 and 2 p.m. from April 9 to 10.
Tickets are available online at: https://www.bgsu.edu/arts-and-sciences/theatre-and-film.
