According to a January 2021 article on the U.S. Army website, new updates to the U.S. Army grooming policy go into effect Feb. 26. The policy, Army Regulation 670-1 Wear and Appearance of Army Uniforms and Insignia, will apply to all students involved in the BGSU Army ROTC program.
Key changes include the allowance of certain hairstyles, natural color highlights, colored nail polish for women, clear nail polish for men, lipstick and earrings.
Megan Missler, a freshman in Army ROTC, is looking forward to the changes.
“When we put our helmets on the tight buns we couldn’t get a proper seal. So, having it on, it would literally go over our eyes,” Missler said. “So, now that we can have ponytails, we can just slide it on better.”
This was not the only issue with the tight buns. According to a January 2021 CBS article, dermatologists found that women on a regular basis were experiencing hair loss because of the tight bun.
Connor Winke, a freshman in Army ROTC, understands some of the changes, but does not see the point in changing most of them.
“As people in the military you should be held up to a high standard and look professional,” Winke said. “You can’t make our military end up looking like they’re sort of weak toward other nations with how we’re focusing on how we look instead of how we perform.”
Master Sgt. Scott U’Ren, senior military instructor, said people join the army to serve the country. He believes that all changes made to the grooming policy should be changes that help the soldiers better serve the country.
“The army is not a fashion show,” U’Ren said. “What really matters to me is coming home.”
Although some changes help with the health and functionality for the soldiers, the same CBS article indicates the main reason for the changes was to foster inclusion and diversity.
Autumn Shingler, a freshman in Army ROTC, likes that the army is trying to be more diverse and inclusive, but she understands that having a professional and uniform look is part of the army.
“I just think they’re trying to make it seem like they’re trying to be inclusive but at the same time they do have to still be that uniform,” Shingler said. “They’re the army; you have to be set in a certain way.”
Mason Grow, a freshman in Army ROTC, feels the changes benefited women more than men.
“I think they’re really progressive, for women especially,” Grow said. “I don’t think it really does anything for men.”
Grow said he would love to see hair length, facial hair and tattoo regulations loosened.
Although these changes have not been made yet, this could be possible in the future.
This newest grooming policy revision is not the first time the policy has been updated.
“I’ve seen revisions happen, and the army changes and adapts to American society or they trend set and then American society kind of follows,” U’Ren said. “The army is ever evolving. As the times change, we will change.”
U’Ren said an intention of the army is to better the lives of the soldiers, and if something can be changed within the grooming policy to do that, then that change will occur.
“In the army, it’s always people first,” U’Ren said. “It’s looking out for the people. That’s what we’re doing.”
