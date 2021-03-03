As March marks the beginning of Women’s History Month, many look for ways to pay homage to women in their lives. There is an endless list of things to do to achieve this goal, but simply shopping local will do.
According to the United States Census Bureau, in 2012 there were 669 women-owned firms in Bowling Green, which makes up 40% of the total number of firms. The most recent report of women-owned businesses in the city is 45.
Here are a few to shop from:
Mode Elle Boutique
Located on the corner of North Main Street and East Wooster Street, Mode Elle is a clothing store that caters to new trends and fashionable looks. Along with clothing, accessories and shoes can be found here with prices varying for each item, including jeans from $56 to $64, or dresses from $54 to $80.
Asherah’s Garden
This full-service holistic boutique sits on 315 N. Grove St. They sell signature bath and body products, essential oils, bulk herbs and tea, crystals, stones and nutritional supplements. They also offer numerous services like angel card readings, hypnotherapy, crystal layouts, aromatherapy, herbal consultations and Acudetox, a form of acupuncture. These services range anywhere from $50 to $100.
The Golden Vanity
This beauty lounge is located on 109 S. Main St. and offers services for hair, skin and nails. Their natural beauty approach is followed by mindful product choices and environmental awareness. Hair appointments can start from $48 to $115, manicures start at $24 and pedicures at $40. In the skin department, you can find organic facials from $38 to $98, waxing services from $8 to $36 and lashes from $38 to $148.
Calico, Sage & Thyme
Located at 12203 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Calico, Sage & Thyme is known for their variety of spices, herbs and essential oils. They carry brands like The Republic of Tea, Harney & Sons and Young Living Essential Oils. They also offer numerous essential oil classes.
Sunset Bistro
On 1220 W. Wooster St. A, Sunset Bistro is a local restaurant serving American-style cuisine. Their menu consists of appetizers, salads, foldovers, sandwiches, burgers and pasta. Their entrees vary from $14 to $25, with chicken, steak and fish. Currently, they are only available through take-out or delivery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.