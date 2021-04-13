On Monday, President Rodney Rogers sent out a campus-wide email encouraging students to sign up to receive their last-minute COVID-19 shots, as they prepare to leave for summer break.
But students will unfortunately have to look elsewhere for their vaccines, as the single-dosage Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics have been ordered to temporarily shut down.
BGSU Chief Health Officer Ben Batey announced the temporary closure Tuesday via email, following advice from Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.
“This is in response to a statement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following extremely rare blood-clotting events in six people in the U.S. after receiving the vaccine,” Dewine stated in a press release.
One of the six women who have experienced blood clotting has passed away, while one is currently in critical condition. Due to these events, all clinics nationwide will be temporarily paused until further notice.
Although the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being evaluated for health and safety measures, 6.8 million individuals have received this vaccine and have not reported significant harm or long-term effects.
“Trust the facts: Although #COVID19 vaccines are new, the mRNA technology they use has been studied for decades. It allows our bodies to safely and effectively create antibodies to prevent #COVID19,” DeWine stated Tuesday via Twitter.
Batey also hopes for students and faculty to trust in the continued use of COVID-19 shots despite the recent news.
“While today’s announcement regarding a pause to the J & J vaccine out of an abundance of caution may cause concern for some while we learn more, . . . the COVID-19 vaccines are receiving the most intense vaccine safety monitoring in U.S. history while continuing to be proven safe and effective at preventing COVID-19,” Batey wrote.
