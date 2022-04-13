Local
Wood County inmate escapes, missing
Christopher Michael Eldredge, an inmate from the Wood County Jail, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital when he fled on foot and stole a vehicle in Bowling Green. The vehicle has since been recovered in Toledo but police are still searching for Eldredge. According to the Sentinel-Tribune, he was in jail on misdemeanor offenses and was being treated in the emergency department at the hospital.
New dean for college of business
Jennifer Percival has been selected after a national search as the new dean of the Schmidthorst College of Business at BGSU. She is scheduled to begin on June 20. Her previous publications have focused on the integration of technology into higher education and health care organizational practices. She is currently the Associate Dean for the Manning School of Business at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Upcoming solar eclipse
Ohio is preparing for the 2024 solar eclipse, which will be the first eclipse since 1806 wherre Ohio is the prime viewing state. According to Wood County Emergency Management Agency Advisor Jeff Klein, in the BG Independent News, this will bring an abundance of spectators to this region. “None of us have ever experienced this,” Klein said. “It’s just going to overwhelm us.” Areas in Ohio along the eclipse route can expect populations to triple or quadruple at that time.
Local businesses seek COVID-19 relief funds
Bowling Green has $3.3 million remaining from COVID-19 relief funds, according to the BG Independent News. Local businesses want to get a share of this money after many did not qualify for grants when things started shutting down in 2020. Most of the money received from the American Rescue Plan Act is going toward paving new roads and several park projects, but locals are fighting for the remainder to go toward the small businesses, especially restaurants.
State
Ohio redistricting disputes
According to Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp in the Ohio Capital Journal, the process of changing the May primary date is now in federal hands. Earlier this year, voters filed a federal lawsuit to move the date after claiming confusion surrounding the redistricting. Several new maps have been presented but have so far all been rejected. “It is the commission and the general assembly who solely possess the legislative authority to create legislative and congressional districts,” Cupp said.
State-wide preschool mandate
Senator Teresa Fedor is fighting for Senate Bill 318, which will pass a mandate for state-wide preschool. As many school districts are not built for this amount of students, many will need to build new classrooms, expand bus routes, and even hire more teachers to accommodate. According to a Columbus Dispatch article, Ohio still does not have a full-day kindergarten mandate. “Other states have done it,” Fedor said. “We can replicate it. We can do it if we have the political will.”
Knife bill restricts certain blade
After legislation was enacted last year allowing Ohioans to carry virtually any concealed knife, an Ohio House committee has passed legislation to block cities from restricting people from carrying switchblades and other knives. Many Ohio cities have knife regulations that prohibit the use of specific knives such as blades over a certain size, or even block the sales of certain knives. Senate Bill 156 would override these local regulations, according to the Ohio Capitol Journal.
COVID-19 help for restaurants
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund has been supplying grants to local restaurants, but the US House has recently passed legislation asking for an additional $42 billion to be added. Many restaurants in Northeast Ohio have been saved by this grant money after battling COVID-19 restrictions and trying to stay afloat. According to statistics in a WKYC article, restaurant sales were down almost $65 billion compared to before the pandemic, and roughly 909,000 restaurants have closed completely.
National
U.S. stance on Russia
President Joe Biden has set out to meet with leaders across the world to discuss taking a hard line against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden meet virtually with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who has currently set a neutral stance on the war. According to the White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, they will discuss the consequences of this war, “and mitigating it’s destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets.” Despite pressure from Western countries, India has continued to purchase energy supplies from Russia throughout the war and even reported a Russian discount of oil, according to AP News.
Jackson addresses progress
“I have dedicated my career to public service because I love this country and our Constitution and the rights that make us free,” said Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at an event on the White House lawn last week. This event was to honor Jackson after being confirmed as the newest member of the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court justices along with all lawmakers who voted for her attended. “The young leaders of our nation will learn from the experience, the judgement, the wisdom that you, Judge Jackson, will apply in every case that comes before you,” said Vice President Kamala Harris, according to NPR.
Gas going back down
After nearly doubling, the average price of U.S. gasoline has dropped nearly 10 cents over the past two weeks. After a spark in global uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine, statistics from AP News found that two weeks ago the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.37. In order to reduce an energy price spike, President Joe Biden ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day, for six months from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve.
Gridiron dinner leaves attendees infected
Last week, the mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, tested positive for COVID-19. His only symptom was the one that caused him to test: a raspy voice. He is the latest of many who attended the highlight of Washington social events, the Gridiron dinner, to test positive. Overall, 67 people have tested positive after attending this event including Attorney General, Merrick Garland and Democratic Representatives, Adam Schiff and Joaquin Castro. According to Reuters, President Joe Biden has tested negative after the event.
