BGSU ONE DAY 2021
Graphic by Brionna Scebbi

For BGSU One Day 2021, Falcon Media is raising money for resources that help us continue to inform our audience such as equipment, software, student stipends and memberships to professional organizations like the National Association of Black Journalists.

After a year of proudly serving our community through the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to make sure that future students can participate in student media and make an impact on the campus and city communities. Please consider supporting local, student-run journalism at BGSU.

Falcon Media is a student-run, multiplatform news organization that serves an audience of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. This dedicated group of students produces news, sports, entertainment and lifestyle content through bgfalconmedia.com, two radio stations, a broadcast news show, a weekly newspaper and two magazines. 

View one of the many ways your contributions can help students continue reporting on important issues in Bowling Green and at BGSU. From a gift of $25 to sponsor a student's membership to a professional organization to a $1000 donation to bolster stipends for student staff, any amount will support our student-run newsroom. 

