Pi Kappa Alpha’s (Pike) Delta Beta chapter has been put on interim suspension by BGSU due to an alleged hazing event that resulted in a student’s hospitalization.
An initial statement was released by the university on March 5 letting the community know they were aware of the situation and working with law enforcement.
BGSU Spokesperson Alex Solis wrote, “Bowling Green State University is aware of alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus event on March 4. We have placed this fraternity on interim suspension as we work with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating this serious situation. We want to express our care and support of our students and community affected.”
Pike’s headquarters released a statement on March 6 detailing its accountability efforts.
“We have immediately placed this chapter on administrative suspension and advised its leaders to cooperate fully with University administration and local law enforcement. As more details are confirmed, we will also pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity,” Pike spokesperson Aranda Gehringer wrote.
The headquarters also incorrectly said the student had died, “following an alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event.”
The family’s attorney spoke to reporters at WTOL and explained that the student, sophomore Stone Foltz, is still alive but in critical condition. The family and doctors are coordinating to donate his organs, Cooper Elliot law firm attorney Sean Alto said to WTOL.
BGSU released an additional statement on March 6.
“Above all, we remain committed to supporting the hospitalized student’s family and friends. They are living every loved one’s worst nightmare, and we owe them the utmost respect and privacy at this time,” the statement read.
They also asked the community to avoid posting unverified information on social media and to allow family and friends to grieve.
“While our community deserves a space to process this tragic incident we cannot censor freedom of speech. We strongly encourage those who are sharing their opinions and potentially misleading details on social media to cease and recognize that the student’s family and friends are in those same spaces reliving the trauma and grief from these comments,” the statement continued.
BGSU administrators have met with student leaders about how they will move forward with Fraternity and Sorority Life and review all other student organizations on campus, according to the statement.
The university’s hazing policy is “unconditionally opposed to any situation created intentionally to produce mental or physical discomfort, embarrassment, harassment or ridicule. Respect and cooperation among peers within registered student organizations is a guaranteed right that all students possess, regardless of race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, color, national origin, ancestry, genetic information, pregnancy, religion, age, marital status, disability, or status as a veteran. Hazing is a Code of Student Conduct violation and a crime in Ohio.”
On Sept. 24, 2020 @BGPIKES posted to their Instagram, “We the brothers of Pi Kappa Alpha DO NOT condone hazing of any form and we hope you don’t too!” for National Hazing Prevention week.
Students and staff are encouraged to report any hazing activities to the Office of the Dean of Students at 419-372-2843, BGSU Police at 419-372-2346, the Hazing Hotline at 419-372-HAZE(4293) or through BGSU’s See It. Hear It. Report It. service.
Falcon Media will continue to report updates as we gather information.
