BGSU College Republicans Low Membership

David Mele, vice president of BGSU College Republicans.

 via BG24

BGSU’s College Republicans student organization is voicing their concern about a lack of membership, especially as the year comes to an end.

“We don’t have the attendance, we don’t have the interaction with members to really go out, do things and have productive meetings,” Vice President David Mele said.

Mele also said membership is the key to survival in student organizations. Without it, organizations might have to suspend activities or even shut down.

Anyone looking to join an organization can find all available on-campus groups through BGSU Presence or by the student organizations webpage on BGSU’s website.

