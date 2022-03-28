BGSU’s College Republicans student organization is voicing their concern about a lack of membership, especially as the year comes to an end.
“We don’t have the attendance, we don’t have the interaction with members to really go out, do things and have productive meetings,” Vice President David Mele said.
Mele also said membership is the key to survival in student organizations. Without it, organizations might have to suspend activities or even shut down.
Anyone looking to join an organization can find all available on-campus groups through BGSU Presence or by the student organizations webpage on BGSU’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.