On Friday, BGSU announced $6.5 million will be dispersed to students for financial relief due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Eligible students can receive between $250 to $1,000 as a grant through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. Students must be enrolled for the Spring 2021 semester and have a 2020-2021 FAFSA on file in order to meet the minimum eligibility to apply.
“According to the act passed by Congress, students with the highest need must be prioritized and these students were notified of a grant today,” Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Outcomes Cecilia Castellano wrote in an email.
CRRSAA funds are being awarded in two separate ways. The first method automatically dispersed the grant to students. These students received an email from BGSU Student Financial Aid and Scholarships on March 5.
The second method of distribution is through student applications. Students who did not receive CRRSAA funds automatically can submit an online application for consideration. However, students that automatically received a grant do not need to fill out an online application.
The application will close for the spring semester on April 23, 2021, or when funds are exhausted.
“This is a one-time spring 2021 award and students will not be able to apply for additional CRRSAA funds,” Castellano wrote. “Students experiencing additional hardships should contact the Office of Student Financial Aid to discuss their financial situation with a financial aid counselor.”
Students are encouraged to enroll in BGSU eRefund in order to receive their refund within three to five business days from the grant approval date. If a student is not enrolled for BGSU eRefund, they will receive a paper check in five to seven business days.
For more information, visit the university’s CRRSAA information page or call the Student Financial Aid and Scholarships office at (419) 372-2651.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.