Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Hancock and Seneca Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&