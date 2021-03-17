B.G. Transit offers free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination events for the public through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Rides to Community Immunity program.
The B.G. Transit is funded, in part, by the City of Bowling Green, a Community Development Block Grant allocation and grant funding from ODOT and the Federal Transit Administration.
How to schedule a ride
The City of Bowling Green recommends calling at least 24 hours in advance of a vaccine appointment or mass vaccine distributions like the March 23 Bowling Green Training and Community Center event. Passengers must tell B.G. Transit the ride is for a COVID-19 vaccination to receive free fares to and from eligible locations.
To schedule a ride, call 1-800-579-4299.
For those with speech and/or hearing impairments, schedule B.G. Transit rides through the Ohio Relay Network at 1-877-750-9097 or 1-800-750-0750, respectively. For passengers with disabilities, B.G. Transit vehicles are accessible.
B.G. Transit runs 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
How to schedule a vaccine appointment
The Wood County Health Department offers appointments to eligible individuals, which now include people age 50 and older or younger people with type 2 diabetes or end-stage renal disease, through the ArmorVax app. A step-by-step guide on how to use the app is available on WCHD’s website.
Other providers that are offering vaccinations include:
New appointments open every Friday at noon for WCHD and many other providers. Check provider websites for hours and appointment availability.
For more information about the difference between the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, visit the CDC’s website.
