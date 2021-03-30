‘Mortal Kombat’ - Theatres & HBO Max
Directed by Simon McQuoid, “Mortal Kombat” is the recreation of the popular video game franchise. The film will portray a mysterious martial arts tournament where Shaolin Monk Liu Kang gets invited from Earth to be a competitor. Only time will tell if the film lives up to the same hype that the video game franchise has generated over the years. It will be in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16.
‘Concrete Cowboy’ - Netflix
On April 2, “Concrete Cowboy” releases on Netflix. It’s about a rebellious teen who moves in with his estranged father in the city for the summer and befriends a group of Black cowboys. The film is directed by Ricky Staub, and stars Idris Elba.
‘Voyagers’ - Theatres
According to the description by Rotten Tomatoes, “With the future of the human race in danger, a group of young men and women, bred for enhanced intelligence and to suppress emotional impulses, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they're consumed by fear, lust, and the hunger for power.” The film is directed by Neil Burger and will release in theaters on April 9.
‘Virus Shark’ - Vimeo
The last thing anyone needs during this pandemic is a movie about a viral disease. However, Director Mark Polonia says otherwise. “Virus Shark” follows a group of scientists as they try to cure a virus started by a shark bite. It’s timely, and it should be horrible. What more could you ask for?
‘Wipeout’ - TBS
The 2008 game show of the same name and premise is getting a reboot thanks TBS. The only difference is this time the show is being anchored by John Cena and Nicole Byer, who should make for fun hosts to watch. Come watch people slip and slide their way into trying to win some money.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.