With the month of April upon us it’s time for plenty of new music — and that’s no fooling. With that said, here’s what to listen to this upcoming month.
April 2
April 2 gets us off to a hot start with releases from two of the music industry's most revered artists in their own right. First, former Disney star turned pop star Demi Lovato will be releasing an album. It’s a return that fans of the singer have been buzzing about for awhile now, so it’ll be interesting to see if the return is worth the hype. April 2 also sees the return of Godspeed You! Black Emperor. The avant-garde group has a track record of beautiful releases in their discography, could this next album be the next in that list?
April 9
The best boyband in rap will return on April 9. That’s right. BROCKHAMPTON. If their single “BUZZCUT” with Danny Brown is any indication, the boys seem to have found their edge again. The ninth of April will also see a release by legendary rock band Cheap Trick, and the release of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of “Fearless.”
April 16
April 16 will see the return of a former Beatle as Paul McCartney prepares to drop some new music. This day will also see the return of controversial rock band Greta Van Fleet, who look to shake off the controversy in favor of good vibes. This day will also see releases from London Grammar, Andy Stott and The Offspring, among others.
April 23
What’s new, pussycat? April 23 will see the long awaited return of Tom Jones to the spotlight. While mostly known for songs like “It’s Not Unusual” to Gen Z, maybe it’s time for Tom Jones to reintroduce himself to a new generation. This day will also see releases from legendary alternative band Dinosaur Jr. and Field Music.
April 30
April 30 sees the most releases by established names. Names that include Dawn Richard, Dropkick Murphys, Guided By Voices, Royal Blood, Teenage Fanclub, Marianne Faithfull with Warren Ellis and even more where that came from.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.