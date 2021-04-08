With 2020, we received a few seasons of highly anticipated shows such as, “The Midnight Gospel”, “Castlevania: Season 3” and “Harley Quinn: Season 2.” Now in 2021, we have even more new shows and seasons coming out from some of our favorite series.
‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 | Hulu
Starting off with a fan favorite, “Rick and Morty” has officially confirmed the upcoming fifth season. Adult Swim has confirmed five official episodes for the season and they will be premiering on Adult Swim on June 20. The first episode will be airing at 11 p.m.
‘Solar Opposites’ Season 2 | Hulu
Coming from the creators of “Rick and Morty,” season two of “Solar Opposites” has just been released on Hulu on March 26. The beloved Korvo cannot stand to be on earth one more moment so he tries to leave, only to plummet straight back to his previous earth residence alongside Yumylack, Terry, Jesse and the Pupa.
‘The Boondocks’ | HBO Max
First airing in 2005, “The Boondocks” follows the Freemans and their new lives in the suburbs of Woodcrest. The series is based off of the comic series written by Aaron McGruder and will be a “reimagining” of the original series. You can expect to find this on HBO Max this coming summer.
‘Uzumaki’
Looking at some new faces, we have “Uzumaki”, based off of a horror manga that was written by Junji Ito. This four-episode miniseries will encapsulate all of the terror he placed in his written manga. His art style will also transfer directly from the manga to give it all of its original fright. It will be released in summer 2021 and can be found on Toonami, an Adult Swim partner. If you’re a horror fan, this show should definitely be on your watchlist.
‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ | Netflix
From the popular video game series, “Resident Evil” will now be releasing an animated series. Netflix will be releasing the series sometime later this year. The mini series will follow agent Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield as they explore the recent outbreak of the zombie apocalypse.
‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ | Hulu
Marvel will be releasing a new type of animated series this year, a stop motion captured series that will be airing on Hulu. “M.O.D.O.K.” is a struggling supervillain trying to keep his company afloat while also controlling his crazy family. The 10-episode series will be airing on May 21.
‘Helluva Boss’ | YouTube
From the creative mind of Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano, this ongoing YouTube series follows the employees of Immediate Murder Professionals, an assassination company in Hell, on their many different jobs. Blitzo (the 'o' is silent), the boss of the venture, along with weapons specialist Moxxie, powerhouse Millie and receptionist hellhound Loona run their business while getting into many mishaps and shenanigans along the way.
‘Invincible’ | Amazon Prime
This show follows the story of teenager Mark Grayson, who is the son of Omni-Man — the most powerful superhero in the world. But as he develops his own powers, he finds out more and more about his father’s past, which might not be as glamorous as originally thought.
