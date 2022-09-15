Megan Finke | Editor-in-Chief
Academy of Distinguished Alumni 2022
Four alumni will be inducted into the Academy of Distinguished Alumni on Sept. 15, at 6 p.m.
This academy is the highest honor bestowed by the university. According to bgsu.edu, it was established to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of alumni who have made significant contributions to their chosen professional field through their community involvement.
The alumni who will be honored include: Clarence Albert Daniels Jr. ‘71, ‘73, Brenda J. Hollis ‘68, ‘14, Beth Macy ‘86 and Dr. Anthony Rucci ‘72, ‘76, ‘78.
Dinner tickets are $50 and the optional attire is a black tie. To learn more about this year’s honorees, visit bgsu.edu/alumni.
Mileti Open House
The Mileti Alumni Center is hosting an open house event on Sept. 16 from noon to 5 p.m and on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Alumni can stop by to connect with old friends, check out past yearbooks, enjoy refreshments and share BGSU memories while creating new ones.
The Mileti Alumni Center will also be hosting family-friendly activities throughout the weekend. Some of these include taking selfies with the giant Freddie and Frieda balloon mascots, 100 year anniversary BGSU coloring books for kids and free snacks inside or in the outdoor tented area.
To close out the weekend, they are hosting a Send-off with the Birds. At 9 a.m. on Sept. 18, the center will be providing beverages and snacks before everyone heads home. Freddie and Frieda will be in attendance for final photo opportunities and goodbyes.
Alumni Gateway Dedication
The University’s new gateway will be dedicated to the alumni who have made the project possible on Sept. 17, at 10 a.m.
The gateway is located on Thurstin Avenue, providing a clear view down Court Street. The ceremony will be live streamed on BGSU’s Youtube page for those who cannot attend.
50th Reunion Brunch and Program, Sendoff Reception
The graduating classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972 are invited to celebrate their 50 year anniversary as a Falcon alumni at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union on Sept. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Registration is required for this event, as brunch and a program will be taking place.
Later in the evening, the class reunion will continue into a sendoff reception in the Mileti Alumni Center at 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Alumni will have the chance to connect with classmates and friends before heading home.
Two beverage tickets will be provided, which can be used for beer, wine, soda or water. A cash bar will be available after tickets are used. It is $25 a person.
Black Alumni Council Homecoming Centennial Gala
The Black Alumni Council is hosting their Homecoming Centennial Gala in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union Ballroom on Sept. 17, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The evening will be filled with food, entertainment and friends. Live jazz music will be played by Michael Williams, as well as a celebration for the Obsidian Award recipient. DJ Nate the Great will cap off the night with dancing and music.
AYA Salzburg Reunion, Sept. 17, 9:30 a.m., Shatzel Hall porch
Falcon Flames Vow Renewal, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to noon, Prout Chapel lawn
Title IX Exhibit in Schmidthorst Heritage Hall, Sept. 17, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in Stroh Center
Alumni Tailgate Tent, Sept. 17, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Falcon Tailgate Park on south end of Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Black Alumni Council Tailgate Tent, Sept. 17, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Falcon Tailgate Park
Black Alumni Council Willie “Yo” Young Brunch and Program, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to noon at the BTSU
