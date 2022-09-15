Samantha Momeyer | Lifestyle content Director
One thing about college is that it is insanely overwhelming. Between trying to balance academics, extracurriculars, health, having a social life and making time for yourself, do you even have time to breathe?
It is challenging to wake up every day and have the motivation to be productive when all you did yesterday was be productive.
It is challenging to do the little things like drink enough water or call your parents when your excruciating schedule drains your energy.
It is hard to keep your social battery alive and it is hard to put your all into every assignment.
It is hard to keep your room clean.
It is hard to make friends.
It is all hard sometimes.
However, you will quickly learn some ways to deal with these challenges. The key word there is “deal” with. Not necessarily find ways to overcome, some yes, but sometimes, college students just need to learn how to stay afloat.
Some key things that can be helpful in times of stress or panic, are to take things one day or one assignment at a time.
It is a toxic trait to be a planner when it comes to planning out everything for the week, and then wondering how you possibly are going to have time or motivation to complete everything you just wrote down.
However, if you take a step back, and remember to focus on one thing at a time, it eases that overwhelming feeling just a little bit.
Additionally, something that may not be applicable in every situation, but can help in some, is the idea that it is really not that serious.
Take that with a grain of salt, but is that grade really going to make or break your career? Is missing one day at the gym going to make you lose all your progress? Is skipping one class going to make your professor think of you in a negative way?
The answer is no to all of the above.
It is much easier said than done to not take things too seriously and to take it one day at a time. But, if you can tell yourself these reminders when you feel stress coming upon you, it will shred away some of those feelings.
Overall, college is hard. It is supposed to be. But it is also supposed to be enjoyable. These are people and memories that will stick with you forever.
So take a few deep breaths, give yourself some credit, work hard and take care of yourself.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.