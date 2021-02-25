The 78th Golden Globes are being held Sunday, Feb. 28, so it’s time to make some predictions. Keep in mind, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the journalism organization that sponsors the ceremony, is a highly exclusive bunch. As such, their choices for nominees, and by extension, their choices for winners, are anything but predictable. While some are to be expected, others are “questionable” to say the least. Not only this, but as the first major ceremony of the awards season, their decisions more often than not set the course for future ceremonies. The HFPA won’t hesitate to throw a ‘strike-three-you’re-out’ curveball at all of us, ruining the chances of many films that we would have otherwise had pegged as strong contenders. Predicting each of the awards correctly is about as easy as hitting a homer with your eyes closed — yes, the second baseball metaphor was necessary — but it’s certainly worth a try. To quote the Joker, “Here ... we… go.”
Best Motion Picture - Drama
“The Father”
“Mank”
“Nomadland” - WINNER
“Promising Young Woman”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Aside from “The Father,” there is good reason to believe that any of the nominees could take the big prize. “Mank” is holding strong with the six nominations, the most of any film this year and possesses a director/star duo that is quite hard for HFPA voters to resist. Not to mention, it’s no secret that Hollywood loves to eat up movies about itself. Then again, the HFPA is not above giving the award to audience favorites, as evidenced by the highly controversial win for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which made jaws drop across the country because of the stiff competition it managed to top. Thankfully, the crowd-pleasing “Trial of the Chicago 7” and confident “Promising Young Woman” are both great movies whose connection with audiences will go duly noted. But if any of this year’s nominees has the strongest case, it has to be Chloe Zhao’s neo-Western “Nomadland,” which has been cleaning up in the awards department and was, in terms of its appearance on year-end lists, the best reviewed film of the year.
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” - WINNER
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”
The Golden Globes loves to award first-time nominees, and it would be with both the utmost gratitude and a very heavy heart that they recognize the late Chadwick Boseman. After his tragic passing last August, Boseman made one final splash, and a huge one at that, with his posthumous performance as a temperamental trumpet player with big dreams, but no means to make them a reality. Like Peter Finch in “Network” and Heath Ledger in “The Dark Knight,” Boseman’s performance has been and will be talked about to death, and would still be the performance of his career even if he hadn’t left the world too soon. Having said that, the lack of love for the movie itself does mean that there is a tiny bit of wiggle room — a very, VERY tiny bit, at that — and if anyone is likely to top Boseman, it would have to be Anthony Hopkins, who will likely appeal to more traditional voters regardless.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” - WINNER
Undoubtedly the closest race of the awards, this is truly anyone’s to lose. Each of the nominated women give tour-de-force performances that each communicate a different, but equally relevant, sentiment of the current cultural zeitgeist. Without a clear frontrunner, whoever wins for this category will most definitely be earning the recognition. However, McDormand and Davis have already become Golden Globe darlings, and since the HFPA typically recognizes a well-built campaign when they see one, the most likely choice here is Carey Mulligan for her vengeance-fueled, feminist-grounded turn. Mulligan has successfully managed to turn the best reviews of her career into major awards hype that is sure to make a lasting impact.
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” - WINNER
“Hamilton”
“Music”
“Palm Springs”
“The Prom”
The Golden Globes certainly has a tendency to lean more towards dramedies, but the mix of biting social commentary and outrageous comedy should pay off for the “Borat” sequel. The uncertain political landscape we managed to find ourselves in over the past year gave the mockumentary as big of an advantage as its predecessor as it unabashedly exposed the misguided ideologies of Trump-era America. It has been quite a while since a true comedy has won the award, which is why a win for the time-loop rom-com “Palm Springs” would feel equally gratifying, as it managed to strike an unexpected chord with audiences confined to reliving the same day over and over again while stuck in quarantine. And, because it is still the same cultural phenomenon it was since its premiere on Broadway, it would be unwise to underestimate “Hamilton,” even if it's not as “cinematic” as its competition.
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” - WINNER
James Corden, “The Prom”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”
The path seems pretty clear for Sacha Baron Cohen to walk away with this one again. Having already won the award for the first “Borat” film, his win would mark the first time that an actor has won the Golden Globe twice for playing the same character. And his win would certainly make plenty of sense. His brash, shameless approach to the character has played easily the biggest role in the first film’s strange legacy, and given his simultaneous supporting nomination for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” it looks like this is his year. However, one should not count out Andy Samberg for his turn in “Palm Springs.” A surprisingly more mature role than he is used to playing, his performance has been hailed as one of his best, and given that he has never lost at the Golden Globes, it’s clear that the HFPA has enough respect for him to recognize his work again.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” - WINNER
Kate Hudson, “Music”
Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”
Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”
This one will likely be easier to see coming simply because there isn’t enough hype surrounding any of the other nominees and the movies themselves. The HFPA’s attraction toward newcomers will surely win the day here as well, as Maria Bakalova, who has only made an impression in her native Bulgaria until now, has been all but plucked from obscurity and thrown into the limelight for her bubbly turn as Borat’s teenage daughter. It’s inconceivable to see anyone else winning this award, and the only person likely to give her a run for her money is Anya Taylor-Joy, who will likely receive more recognition for her performance in the Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit” anyway.
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” - WINNER
Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”
Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami”
While Sacha Baron Cohen was an early favorite, this is most likely a two-way race between Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom, Jr., who find themselves going toe-to-toe playing two highly notable African American figures of the 1960s. Both actors have spent the last few years adding many respectable credits to their equally distinguished careers, and a win for either would be with great due respect to their previous work. While Odom, Jr. brings a lot of heart to “One Night in Miami” as soul legend Sam Cooke, his nomination for Best Original Song is a bit more guaranteed, meaning that Kaluuya’s tragic performance as Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton has a bit of an edge. Unlike the Academy, the HFPA is a much bigger believer in spreading the wealth.
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” - WINNER
Helena Zengel, “News of the World
If “Hillbilly Elegy” was a better received film, this could’ve easily been a grudge match between Glenn Close and Olivia Colman, whose awards duel ended with Colman victoriously winning the Best Actress Oscar in 2019. While the two’s presence in the same category certainly makes one think about what could be, their friendly rivalry won’t compare to the love that everyone seems to have for Amanda Seyfried’s role as Hollywood muse Marion Davies in David Fincher’s “Citizen Kane”-inspired drama. Not only would this mark the first major awards win of Seyfried’s career, but given that the Golden Globes tend to set the course for Oscar glory, setting up Close for a “Hillbilly Elegy” win would feel like a major disservice to her sensational career, in which she has been nominated and lost for vastly superior films.
Best Director
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
David Fincher, “Mank”
Regina King, “One Night in Miami”
Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” - WINNER
How could the HFPA not capitalize on their landmark decision to nominate three women for the Best Director award. Of all the nominees, a win for Chloé Zhao’s triumphant work on “Nomadland” makes the most sense. The odds are both with and against Zhao, as only once before has the award gone to a woman, but she should not be underestimated, especially when up against HFPA favorites Fincher and Sorkin. Zhao has been the odds-on favorite for both the Golden Globe and the Oscar, and she has been steamrolling one ceremony after another since the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival and its win for the prestigious Golden Lion. It’s only a matter of time before she continues to forge her way into history.
