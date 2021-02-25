Bowling Green has had a handful of snowy days so far, but as winter isn't over yet, there may be plenty of chances to have some fun out in the cold.
Check out these local winter weather activities:
Sledding
This may be one of the most draining winter activities, but it sure is fun. As we know, BG is flat, but we have a few hills that are perfect to slide down. One of which is located on the east side of campus behind the baseball fields. A more well-known area on campus is the hill on the back side of the Wolfe Center. Its architecture includes a slanted grassy area making it a perfect spot. A popular off-campus hill is the Conneaut Park Sledding Hill, which can be found between Conneaut and Haskins Road.
Snowball fight
This may take some time and organization, but this is one of the easiest things to do. Only a few things are needed and those are a big open field, snow and people. There are many on campus spots where friends can gather for some fun, but there are also some local parks with clear grassy areas that are perfect for a snowball fight. Some of which include Carter Park on 401 Campbell Hill Road and City Park on 520 Conneaut Ave.
A winter walk
As many probably wouldn’t prefer spending their free time taking walks during winter weather, some do. Any morning stroll after a fresh snow easily provides breathtaking views. Though, if someone wishes to switch up their snowy walk on campus to a snowy winter walk, a good place to start is BG’s Wintergarden park on 615 S. Wintergarden Road. Trails are carved into a scenic wooded area making people feel like they aren’t in BG.
Cross-country skiing (or walking)
BG is home to the start of a vast cross-country skiing trail known as the Slippery Elm Trail. This 13-mile trail spans from BG to North Baltimore with many access points along the way. Some are on Sand Ridge Road, Gypsy Lane Road, Portage Road, Mermill Road and Freyman Road.
Black Swamp Curling Center
A unique indoor winter activity is curling, and the local Black Swamp Curling Center sits right off Dixie Highway. The public can attend and watch people curl while hanging around the 9th End Bar. If interested in curling, there are many opportunities to sign up on Black Swamp Curling Center’s website for Learn-to-Curl sessions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.