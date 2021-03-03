Emma Chamberlain, a 19-year-old influencer, started on YouTube in 2017 and has risen to become one of the most popular creators on the platform with almost 10 million subscribers. Chamberlain’s videos are typically comedic vlogs consisting of thrifting clothes, making coffee, photoshoots with friends and more.
Although Chamberlain started as more of a comedy YouTuber, her effortless style and fashion sense were one of the biggest things viewers picked up on. Viewers fell in love with the funky, ‘90s-esque ways Chamberlain dressed, and as she grew in popularity and subscribers, more and more people began trying to perfectly replicate her unique style. Many have even joked that they don’t know how to dress without Chamberlain, like this TikTok made by @katesbored.
Chamberlain’s style consistently has specific pieces in it, which immediately made these specific pieces huge fashion trends. Here is a list of just a few of the fashion trends Chamberlain started:
Teddy Jackets
This is arguably one of the biggest trends Chamberlain started, as well as one of her first. The teddy jacket is basically just a big fleece jacket with a hood. Her iconic jacket was thrifted, however once she made them popular, many stores began selling all different kinds.
Shoelace belts
One of the newer trends she’s created is simply the shoelace belt. It’s exactly what it sounds like. Taking a shoelace from a pair of shoes, and tying them around your jeans instead of a belt. It’s such a simple accessory, but it adds a lot.
Mom jeans
This is one of the many trends that Chamberlain brought back. Mom jeans were really popular in the ‘80s and ‘90s, but Chamberlain brought them back in full swing. Mom jeans are the norm now, replacing skinny jeans, thanks to Chamberlain.
Yoga pants
Flared yoga pants are one of the most surprising trends that Chamberlain has brought back. While they were big in the early 2000’s, the trend quickly became a laughing stock among young people. However, after posting an Instagram picture of herself wearing yoga pants and a Nike sweatshirt, places quickly began selling out of the once-laughable pants.
Scrunchies
Obviously, this was a trend in the ‘80s, but it got brought back in a big way. Many think the “VSCO girl” aesthetic brought upon this trend, but it was actually Chamberlain. In some of her earliest videos she’s shown wearing them as hair ties and accessories. She even talked about how they need to make a comeback. Little did she know that was just one of the many trends she was about to start.
Doc Martens
While this is definitely a well-known shoe, it wasn’t as widely worn or such a fashion staple until Chamberlain started wearing them. She typically pairs the chunky shoe with plaid pants, which is just another trend that blew up because of her.
Plaid pants
Plaid pants used to be viewed as more of an edgy or “goth” trend, however, Chamberlain changed them up in a fun way. Instead of dark skin-tight pants, Chamberlain wore colorful or monotone straight leg pants, and paired them with the previously mentioned Doc Martens. The pants paired with the chunky shoes still makes for an “edgier” look, without being too over the top of “goth.”
Sweater vests
Another unexpected trend that Chamberlain started are sweater vests. While these used to be a nerdy trope especially in television, or what you would wear to Sunday church, Chamberlain has made them into something completely different. Now, sweater vests are “cool” and easily give you a preppy, put-together look.
Emma Chamberlain is undoubtedly one of the biggest trendsetters of Gen Z. Without her, it’s hard to say exactly how young adults would be dressing these days, and what trends would be popular. I personally wouldn’t even know how to dress without her, and I think that goes for a lot of young people.
