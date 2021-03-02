Daft Punk is over. The French duo have called it quits after 28 years of making beautiful music with one another, and the world has been mourning ever since. To commemorate the group, here is a guide to Daft Punk discography for those potentially looking to get into dance music legends.
‘Homework’
The first album by the duo is the most standard house music release of their career. Released in 1997, the twosome crafted a house record that stood out among other dance music at a time where rave culture was at its peak. Tracks like “Da Funk” and “Rollin’ & Scratchin” really showcased the inventiveness of the two, while songs like “Around The World” showcased their savy for earworm-inducing hooks that they would perfect later on in their career. This album is a perfect place to start for anyone looking to get into the French pair’s discography.
‘Discovery’
A loose concept album about the joys of discovering music when you’re a child, “Discovery” is arguably the album that made Daft Punk who they are today. With a combination of disco samples and irresistible hooks, Daft Punk put out music that was way ahead of its time for the year 2001. Opener “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” and “Face To Face” have become iconic, while deeper cuts like “Digital Love,” “Superheroes” and “Too Long” have a groove that can move any dance floor to this day. If you’re looking for something a bit on the poppy side, this is an excellent album to check out.
‘Human After All’
The most critically panned album of the duo’s career, “Human After All” takes a minimalistic approach to the house music they had crafted for all the time since they started in 1993. Unfortunately, the results are less exciting than anything on the albums that had been released prior. But that’s not to say that there aren’t some real highlights on here. “Technologic” is a weird, yet earwormy tune, while tracks like “Make Love” and “Robot Rock” make for exciting moments in their own right. Overall, a skippable album, but an important step in the grand scheme of the twosome’s careers.
‘Alive 2007’
When Daft Punk came to Coachella in 2006 to play a headlining set, nobody knew what to expect. While “Alive 2007” was actually recorded at a Paris show, it encapsulates what made that headlining gig, and the ensuing tour, so magical. Mashing together songs from all across their discography to make something entirely new, the album is arguably the best thing the band has ever put together. Not to mention, it was with the pyramid that they played inside of that revolutionized how EDM shows would look from that point forward. While maybe not be the best entry way into the group’s discography, don’t overlook this one just because it’s a live album.
‘Random Access Memories’
Daft Punk’s music has always been about the future, which is why it came as such a shock that they decided to go back to the past for 2013’s “Random Access Memories.” But looking at the influences of Daft Punk, it really shouldn’t have been as shocking as it was. Huge fans of groups like Chic, Daft Punk ditched the samples almost entirely and created a late 70s inspired disco record. Featuring smash hits like the Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers laced “Get Lucky” or the Julian Casablancas featuring “Instant Crush”, Random Access Memories is the pop record that Daft Punk always wanted to make. And if it turns out that this really is the end of Daft Punk as we know it, it was a fitting way to go out.
