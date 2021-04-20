Weather Alert

...LATE SEASON SNOW STORM TO TAKE AIM ACROSS THE REGION TONIGHT INTO TOMORROW... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Lucas, Ottawa, Wood, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot and Hancock counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy wet snow on early spring foliage may lead to some downed limbs. Snow accumulations will be lower along and immediate lakeshore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&