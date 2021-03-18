Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lucas, Hancock and Wood Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&