The worst part of the winter is finally over. The spring season will be here soon, and we can finally ditch the big winter coats, hats and gloves, and replace them with much more fashionable attire.
Despite not being able to go out, quarantine has really allowed for people to cultivate their own personal styles, which has sparked a lot of new trends that are sure to be big this spring.
Here are some trends you’ll definitely see this spring and maybe even want to try out yourself!
Corset tops
While corsets are typically thought to be outdated, they are making a major comeback. Cropped corset tops have been one of the biggest trends to emerge recently and they are only getting more popular as it gets warmer. A corset top can make any outfit look “chic,” and are perfect for the warm weather.
Everything 2000s
The 2000s style has been gaining traction for a while now in the fashion industry, but it’s only getting more and more popular. Just a few of these trends include, small framed sunglasses, small brightly colored handbags and animal print such as cheetah and zebra patterns. These trends all conveniently look great together, but even just adding one to an outfit can completely revamp your style.
Brown
While brown is typically thought of to be a fall color, it’s definitely one you’re going to see a lot of this spring. Most fashion seasons have a specific color, and this spring’s is definitely brown. From brown hand bags to brown shoes, and even completely monochromatic outfits to brown, it’s going to be big this spring.
Stand collar cropped halter tops
Halter tops were big in the 60’s and 70’s and they are making a big comeback. This trend was brought back by none other than Emma Chamberlain. These tops pair nicely with high waisted shorts, and even jeans if it’s chillier! If you need a little extra warmth on the colder spring days, these tops look great with a light zip-up jacket.
Colorblock cropped baseball tees
Colorblock clothes have been around since the 40’s, but it’s gaining popularity in a new form: cropped baseball tees. These tops have been around for quite a while, but have recently become all the rage. This is one of the easiest trends to get behind simply because these tops can go with almost anything! They’re easy to style, comfortable to wear and all around a great trend for this spring.
Funky, colorful jewelry
Funky, colorful jewelry is one of the trends that I was really surprised about. Recently, the trends within jewelry have stuck to strictly gold, dainty jewelry, or gold, chunky jewelry. But this is completely new. People are ditching the classic gold trend and instead going for crazy pops of bright color with their jewelry. Colorful rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets are a great way to brighten up any outfit, and will definitely make your spring outfits a lot more fun.
Bucket hats
Bucket hats are another trend that has been in and out for a long time, but it seems for this spring, they are definitely in. Bucket hats are the perfect way to give any outfit a toned down, relaxed look. And these hats are more than just fashionable; they also protect you from the sun. Add this to your shopping cart for this spring and look great, while knowing you’re taking care of your skin!
