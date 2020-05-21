Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OHIO... PORTAGE RIVER AT WOODVILLE ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OHIO... MAUMEE RIVER AT WATERVILLE SCIOTO RIVER NEAR PROSPECT PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... NEVER DRIVE YOUR CAR THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THE WATER MAY BE DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS AND UPDATES. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MAUMEE RIVER AT WATERVILLE. * UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * FLOOD STAGE IS 11.0 FEET. * AT 12.0 FEET...FLOODING BEGINS IN SIDE CUT METROPARK. THE RIVER IS OUT OF BANKS IN WATERVILLE. &&