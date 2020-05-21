Key magazine’s spring 2020 issue is out now.
Key magazine is the only long-form journalism publication at BGSU, seeking to give in-depth analysis of topics connected to BGSU and Northwest Ohio as well as tell untold stories worth sharing.
“It has been such a privilege to have been the Editor-in-Chief of Key this semester. Though its production was much different this semester than in any other, I am proud of all the writers and designers for their dedication to making production work, despite the unique circumstances,” Editor-in-Chief of Key, Mary Ross, said.
She shares this issue is filled with diverse stories such as people making a difference in their own hometowns to inspiring individuals.
Key has been released as an online PDF due to not being on campus this semester.
Click the image on the left to have access to the entire magazine.
