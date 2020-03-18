As a professional wrestling fan, the potential death of World Wrestling Entertainment is a scary proposition for anyone that loves the sport. Love it or hate it, Vince McMahon's company is the most well known wrestling promotion in the world.
If the company were to implode, it seems very likely at this point that professional wrestling would all but die now that the hardcore audience is around 2-3 million people weekly. Nobody should be rooting for the death of WWE.
However, the company's arrogance when it comes to cancelling their biggest event of the year, Wrestlemania in Tampa, Florida, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic comes across as downright evil.
The NBA, March Madness and all college sports, the NHL, Coachella and other music festivals and basically anything with a gathering of more than 50 people have all been canceled or postponed in the last week or so alone.
Wrestlemania, on the other hand, is still planned to go on as of this moment. An event that could host as many as 80,000 people from all across the globe, the most common sense response would be to cancel for the safety of everyone involved. WWE have not only not done this (yet) but seem to continue to hold out until the city of Tampa pulls the plug on it themselves — which would force Tampa to owe WWE the insurance money for doing so.
For any other company, this would sound ridiculous. For WWE, it’s just another messy story in a long line of cowardice acts.
For example, when the Saudi Arabian government called for the execution of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the logical step for any company would be to terminate any and all relationships with the authoritarian country. Instead, WWE not only opted to go on with their shows as planned, but they inked a new 10-year deal to put on shows there.
The move, which has been criticized by everyone from wrestling journalists to John Oliver, is just one example of WWE making the entire industry look like a carny act. While it is understandable that All Elite Wrestling and WWE have to put on shows with no fans weekly to push storylines further and give their respective TV stations content, the idea that you would hold off on cancelling such a large event in the middle of a goddamn pandemic comes across as disgusting.
WWE is a company that is worth at least a billion dollars. They can afford to cancel this event no problem at all. The fact that they haven’t makes the entire industry look terrible, and makes all of its fans, like myself, look like absolute clowns to the general public.
As I advocated earlier, nobody wants to see WWE or professional wrestling die. However, the longer Vince McMahon and company continue to be belligerent a*******, the more die-hard fans they will lose and with the loss of those die-hards over time comes the death of the business as a whole.
My message to Vince McMahon, as a die-hard that has already given up on the product he is pushing, is cancel Wrestlemania, stop being so outrageously stubborn and let the suffering of your fans end for once.
