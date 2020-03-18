Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED ACROSS NORTHERN OHIO THIS MORNING. VISIBILITIES WILL MOSTLY DROP TO A MILE OR LESS, ALTHOUGH SEVERAL SITES HAVE REPORTED VISIBILITIES AS LOW AS A QUARTER MILE. DRIVERS SHOULD USE CAUTION, SLOW DOWN AND USE THE LOW BEAM SETTING WHEN TRAVELING THIS MORNING. FOG SHOULD BEGIN TO DISSIPATE BY LATER THIS MORNING.