3-in-1 shampoo is like the buffet of hair products. Sure, if I were to go to a buffet, I could get a serving of steak, Italian and even seafood all at once if I wanted. However, those servings won’t nearly be half as good as the ones I could get at a steakhouse, a bistro or a shrimp bar. That’s essentially what 3-in-1 shampoo is, but for your hair.
You can’t possibly get all the benefits of a shampoo, conditioner and body wash in just one bottle. In order to truly treat your scalp, you have to subject it to one at a time. If you just use whatever is in a 3-in-1 bottle, you’re essentially half-hearting everything all at once. Think your hair will be fully conditioned? Think again! Think your hair will be fully cleansed? Think again … again! Think your hair will be thoroughly washed? Strike three and you’re out, mister! Good luck getting any ladies when you keep coming up with dandruff each time you weave through your hair. The sad part is this all could have been prevented if you had just thought a little bit about what product you put in your hair. Instead, you had to go and be a loser. A shame that is.
By only giving your scalp 3-in-1 products, you’re essentially telling your scalp that you hate it. Hate! Apologize to your scalp, young man! Look at me. I have great hair. I’m very handsome. Do you think I would be even half as handsome if I was using that stuff? Hell to the no. If you want to be as devilishly handsome as this fine fellow, make the change as soon as possible.
