It’s almost impossible to miss the long line of caffeine-thirsty students that blocks many of the exit doors in the Bowen Thompson Student Union. As tons of students line up at Starbucks and wait for a hot cup of joe, does anyone really understand what goes in their drink?
When you order a cotton candy frappuccino or caramel macchiato, can you explain what the baristas do to create a fully caffeinated beverage? With the reveal of the new holiday drinks, peppermint mocha is the new phrase you hear at Starbucks.
Still, most regular customers can’t explain what ingredients are in these fancy holiday drinks; here is a list of the warm holiday drinks, along with a manual of what it takes to make them.
Disclaimer: Each drink size contains a different number of pumps and espresso shots. All of these ingredients are equivalent to a grande drink.
Peppermint Mocha
4 pumps of mocha
4 pumps of peppermint syrup
2 shots of espresso
¾ of the cup filled with steamed 2% milk
Topped with whipped cream and chocolate curls
Peppermint mocha is just slightly different from a cafe mocha, because it includes the chocolate curl topping and, of course, the peppermint syrup. It is debatably the most advertised and sought-after drink for the holidays. Its warm chocolate and mint taste is perfect for any chilly day.
Caramel Brûlée Latte
4 pumps of the Starbucks specialty caramel brûlée syrup
2 shots of espresso
¾ of the cup filled with steamed 2% milk
Topped with whipped cream and specialty Starbucks caramel brûlée sprinkles
The caramel brûlée latte is the sweet holiday drink. It tastes like a hard caramel candy in a drink form. Debatably, this drink has the perfect blend of caramel compared to any other. Even if you dislike caramel, the caramel brûlée adds to a sweet flavoring that is critical to improve any drink.
Chestnut Praline Latte
4 pumps of the Starbucks specialty chestnut praline syrup
2 shots of espresso
¾ of the cup filled with steamed 2% milk
Topped with whipped cream and specialty praline sprinkles
The chestnut praline latte is the lightest holiday latte, most similar to a regular cafe latte. The chestnut praline latte has a simple, sweet taste that works for any mood.
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
4 pumps of specialty Starbucks toasted white chocolate mocha syrup
2 shots of espresso
¾ of the cup filled with steamed 2% milk
Topped with whipped cream and specialty Starbucks pink sprinkles
The toasted white chocolate mocha is a step up from the classic white chocolate mocha. What makes toasted white chocolate different from regular white chocolate syrup is a mystery yet to be solved. However, the toasted white chocolate creates a warmer, slightly spicier version of the white chocolate mocha. Honestly, the toasted white chocolate tastes more vibrant and definitely should be utilized this holiday season.
Eggnog Latte
⅔ of the cup filled with steamed eggnog
¼ of steamed 2% milk
2 shots of espresso
Topped with whipped cream and nutmeg
Eggnog has a unique taste, but it ultimately brings a flavor or feeling of the holiday spirit. As this eggnog latte isn’t purely eggnog, it is tamed with a little bit of milk and espresso to really smooth out the texture. The nutmeg is a bonus to the topping as it further drives the specialty drink to have a specialty topping. Furthermore, this is the best drink for sitting near the fireplace with holiday spirit.
These ingredients may help to understand any Starbucks drink, while also giving anyone ideas to try new syrup flavors. Any drink is interchangeable, so don’t be afraid to experiment. Keep in mind, the holiday beverages are only here for a limited time. Put the specialty flavorings and sprinkles on any drink. Furthermore, pay attention to the craftsmanship of every drink, as each drink has different formulas and ingredients that may spice up the simplest cup of coffee.
