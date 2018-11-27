There has been some discussion from journalists on what the best language is when describing rape and sexual assault. I think those two words are just it—describe the situation as it is. Although some believe the term “nonconsensual sex” is easier to understand and more descriptive for readers, I truly don’t agree.
I think "nonconsensual sex," even when used to describe a situation where one party is too drunk to consent, is always more clinical, less descriptive and therefore, less accurate than terms like sexual assault or rape.
First, a lot of people don't understand what consent is, and others may have different definitions of consent (Do they mean a verbal yes or enthusiastic consent? A verbal yes could be coerced, which also falls under the definition of rape). Even the term "nonconsensual sex" requires more explanation.
Second, in a survey of college men and women, a sizable chunk of both victims and perpetrators didn't consider holding a person's arm down to force them to stay and have sex to be rape, even though that is part of the legal definition of rape (Sexual Assault, Naming the Unnamed Conspirator, around 16 minutes in).
I agree that many people probably don't truly understand what rape or sexual assault looks like, either. So, the way I would go about the situation is to call the act rape or sexual assault, whichever happens to be more correct, and then describe as much as needed to fully understand the situation — so, using terms like "rape" and "forced vaginal sex" in a story to explain what happened.
Just because readers don't fully understand the terms doesn't mean we should sanitize the situation; we should use the terms and explain them. When we refuse to use terms like "rape" and "rapist" for any reason other than those terms not being accurate, we're playing into a culture that trivializes rape and sexual assault.
There are absolutely situations where it’s hard to tell what actually happened, and we should be careful not to convict someone before they go to court. But we should also remember so few people report their assaults and even fewer lie.
It is our job to represent and speak out for vulnerable people, and this absolutely includes survivors of rape and sexual assault. They are so often harassed, not believed and retraumatised by the fallout of reporting their assault. Journalists should not add to that, especially if the rapist is convicted.
