Claudette Colvin was the first Black person to refuse to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955. Nine months before Mrs. Rosa Parks made the news on Dec. 5, 1955 for refusing to give up her seat to a white person, 15-year-old Claudette Colvin claimed her right to a seat on a public bus when she was asked to stand up so a white passenger could sit. Whereas the arrest of Parks constituted the immediate grounds for the one-year-plus Montgomery Bus Boycott, she was not the first person to be arrested on the grounds of civil disobedience in a law that reserved a certain section of a public bus based on the color of the skin of the passenger.
Mrs. Parks’ arrest, although not planned for that day, was expected within the Montgomery chapter of the NAACP of which she was secretary at the time. It was intended to happen so the NAACP can make a good case against segregated buses in court. Parks remains a national icon of the Civil Rights Movements because her influence was not limited to Montgomery or Alabama; her vibrant activism and the depth of her personality galvanized the necessary support for the Montgomery Bus Boycott. But to start the story of bus arrests with Mrs. Parks is to pass over equally significant events which preceded the Dec. 5, 1955 incident.
On March 2, 1955, Claudette Colvin was arrested for refusing to relinquish her seat for a white passenger on a bus. Her refusal grew from a place of rare boldness. A teenager, Colvin insisted on not giving up her seat due to her right as a citizen and her unwillingness to be robbed of her dignity as a human being. She later remarked, “I felt like Sojourner Truth was pushing down on one shoulder and Harriet Tubman was pushing down on the other — saying, ‘Sit down girl!’ I was glued to my seat.”
The history of the Civil Rights Movement in America would not be complete without a mention of the Parks bus incident and the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Still, the story would be even more flawed if it stopped at Parks or Colvin, because there were quite a few more. In April 1955, Aurelia Browder was arrested for the same offence as Colvin and Parks. Similar events occured with Susie McDonald, Mary Louise Smith and Jeanetta Reese.
The lawsuit that followed the arrests of all of these women, Browder v. Gayle, resulted in the nullification of the bus segregation law in Alabama in 1956. Like the three female characters in Theodore Melfi’s 2016 biographical film entitled “Hidden Figures”, these black women on the bus who transgressed before Mrs. Rosa Parks did are hidden figures of the Civil Rights Movement. As we celebrate Black History Month, we must remember that Claudette Colvin, Aurelia Browder, Susie McDonald, Mary Louise Smith, Jeanetta Reese and Rosa Parks all sat down on their buses so Martin Luther King Jr. could walk, as the saying goes. The efforts of these women should be remembered and also remind us of the immense contributions of black women to the Civil Rights Movement in America.
