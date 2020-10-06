It’s no surprise that the first 2020 Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden didn’t go well. Given the fact that politics in America have become incredibly polarized and full of hate, coupled with the fact that Donald Trump was a part of it, it was bound to go wrong.
There might as well have not been a moderator. The questions were very rarely answered, and even when they were, the candidates exceeded their given amount of time, which doesn’t really matter anyway, because they just ended up talking over each other.
Two grown men, one of which will be the leader of our country coming this November, yelling at and over each other like children is just ridiculous. And moderator Chris Wallace couldn't get a word in either. Although I feel like it would be a difficult job especially given who was arguing, I still feel like he could have done a better job.
The moderator even started to get into it with the candidates, specifically Trump. Wallace definitely had to ask the previous Vice President to stop interrupting, to which most of the time, Biden obliged. However, the majority of the time, Wallace constantly had to ask the president to stop interrupting and talking over Biden. To which, in true Trump fashion, he completely disregarded.
In addition to the pandemonium, personal attacks were fired on one another. Trump brought up Biden’s son’s struggles with drug addiction in a very insensitive way, which prompted a normally calm, or as Trump would put it “sleepy,” Biden to get heated and raise his voice. All of which, of course, was completely irrelevant to the original question, “Why should voters elect you for President over your opponent?”
This isn’t to say that Biden didn’t make some of his own attacks on Trump. Although Biden didn’t go after Trump’s family, he did call him a “clown” multiple times throughout the debate, and even went as far as to tell him to “shut up.” Which is very clearly and incredibly unprofessional.
To be quite honest, the debate was an embarrassment for America. These candidates are supposed to be leaders. Regardless of political opinions, our president should be someone who is respectable, professional and overall, a generally decent person. It’s a true embarrassment for America that these are the people we have to choose from.
The debate was completely unpresidential and unprofessional in every way. However, it did have several memorable quotes that have since been spread around the internet and social media. Here are but a few that surprisingly were actual things said by our candidates:
- Trump: “Did you use the word smart with me? Don’t ever use the word smart with me. Don’t ever use that word… Because you know what? There’s nothing smart about you Joe.”
- Biden: “Will you shut up man?”
- Trump: “I guess I’m debating you (Chris Wallace), not Joe, but that’s okay. That’s no surprise to me.”
- Biden: “You're the worst president America has ever had.”
- Biden: “It’s hard to get any word in with the clown.”
- Trump: (When discussing the economic effects of COVID-19) “I’m the one that brought back football!” Wallace: “Mr. President, can you let him finish?” Biden: “He doesn’t know how to do that.” Trump: “You’d be surprised.”
And the cherry on top was a quote from CNN’s Jake Tapper that, in my opinion, summarized the essence of the entire debate:
“That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck. That was the worst debate I have ever seen.”
