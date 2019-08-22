Studying abroad for a first-time world traveler can be exciting and full of adventure — but it can also be a bit overwhelming and full of stress.
To ease some of the stress so you can focus on the adventure, we’ve compiled some tips and reminders for anyone getting out of Bowling Green and into the world. This advice is based on our own education abroad and travel experiences — and mishaps — in and around Salzburg, Austria, and Florence, Italy.
We hope you can apply these tips to your next trip!
Be flexible.
Planning is part of making sure you get to see and do everything you want to, but not everything goes according to plan. You will miss opening hours for attractions, buses, trains and maybe even planes, but you have to adapt when you do.
We’ve both sprinted for our fair share of trains and have had to completely rearrange plans to make the most of the situation.
“I decided to take a trip to Florence during a long weekend, but I ended up missing my first train because I misread the departure time. Luckily, I had enough money to buy another ticket for a train leaving early the next day.
My commute from Salzburg consisted of several connecting trains and a bus, which was late to the station in Venice and caused me to miss my last train to Florence. The company I was traveling with allowed me to board the next train, but I had to wait two hours for it.
I finally arrived in Florence around 6:00 p.m., where Bri met me at the train station. We tried looking for the hostel I was staying at, but after a couple hours of no success, we went back to her apartment to relax before I tried finding it on my own.
At first I was determined, but I slowly became frustrated after trying a few possible addresses in Google Maps (which doesn’t always work!) and still wasn’t able to find it.
By 10:30 p.m. I was in the middle of a street bawling my eyes out, because I was lost and not sure what to do at that point. Fortunately for me, Bri helped me out and let me stay in her apartment for the night.
The next day, we toured the city a bit before looking for the hostel one more time. We finally found it, and the hostel didn’t charge me a late fee like I expected them to, so everything worked out in the end.” - Shaelee
Our advice: Leave early. To be early is to be on time; to be on time is to be late; to be late is to be left behind. Plan connecting flights, trains and buses with enough layover time, so if the first mode of transportation is late arriving, you have a comfortable cushion of time before the next one leaves.
When you do everything right and things still go wrong, don’t panic. Adaptability is key to making a great trip out of unfavorable circumstances.
Some trains and buses have tickets that are valid for a few hours, check the schedule or ask someone who works there and hop on the next available one.
Learn the language.
A little bit of language goes a long way. People will appreciate it much more if you try speaking in their language first rather than expecting them to speak English with you.
“I studied Italian on my own for two years before leaving for Florence, but it wasn’t until I got to Italy and started learning the language from my Italian professor who was born there that you don’t say ‘ciao’ to everyone. It is actually considered an informal greeting and can be offensive to say to someone who’s older than me — even if they say “ciao” to me first. It would be like saying, “Hey, what’s up?” rather than “Good morning, how are you?” to a stranger who’s older than you.
I tried to prepare for the trip by learning the language, but there are sometimes things like formality of phrases or certain pronunciations for the dialect of the region you’re in that you have to adapt to once you arrive.” - Bri
Our advice: Study up before you go. Use free resources like apps, podcasts or books from the library, so you arrive knowing the basics and any other phrases that will take you from touristy American to polite visitor.
It takes time, effort and patience to learn a new language, but the more you practice, the better you’ll get. Use the language, but don’t be surprised if whoever you’re communicating with responds in English — and don’t just stop trying with the language just because they might speak yours.
Don’t get ‘tourist tunnel vision.’
You can try to avoid Hawaiian shirts, bermuda shorts and flip-flops, but locals will still know you’re a tourist. You can’t really avoid it, and most of the time, people don’t look at every tourist with disdain.
“When packing for Florence, I would have preferred to wear my usual sweatpants, running shorts and T-shirts, but I really didn’t want to stand out as an American tourist. Instead, I packed a bunch of skirts and blouses, which have been great for going into iconic cathedrals where you need to have your shoulders and knees covered but haven’t been so great for my walk to class.
For the first week, I carried my camera in my purse instead of around my neck, so people wouldn’t think I was just another obnoxious tourist, but it caused me to miss some potentially great photos. I regret not just enjoying myself and being comfortable with the fact that I am a tourist at first.” - Bri
Our advice: If you’re truly there to learn about and appreciate the culture of the place you’re visiting, then there is no shame in wearing your camera around your neck or going into the touristy parts of town to see iconic monuments or attractions. Be polite and don’t let your concern for looking touristy prevent you from making memories.
Be aware of your surroundings.
Tourists are often targets of pickpockets and other criminals, but keeping your things secure and in sight helps minimise your risk.
“I knew that pickpocketing was something to be aware of while I was in
Europe, and I had heard so many stories about other people who had fallen victim to stolen phones and credit cards.
After doing a bit of research on combating pickpockets, I invested in travel items like TSA-approved luggage locks, a scarf with a secret zipper and a money belt (which goes under the shirt and is much more secure than a fanny pack).
I also made it a habit to keep a hand on my purse every time I was in a restaurant, on public transportation or out and about on the streets and I didn’t have any problems.” - Shaelee
Our advice: It will be worth it to invest in security items for an added layer of protection to keep your things safe. Stay alert, especially in crowded areas, and never leave your things unattended.
Learn how to adult.
Although there is a sense of independence that comes with being abroad, responsibility is also an important part of the experience. People will expect you to take care of yourself and your problems, and there’s not always someone around to help. Basic skills like self-care, cooking, doing laundry, living with other people, time management and budgeting are a few examples of what “adulting” might entail.
“In Florence, I lived with three other students, and only one of us had lived entirely on our own. I was the only one who knew how to cook more than one meal, so I soon had to face the learning curve of taking care of myself and a couple other people, too — on top of taking seven credit hours and trying to plan time to travel.
You have to learn to do things you might not have to do even when adulting in the U.S. like trying to find cleaning supplies when you can’t understand the language on the labels or having to look up Italian words before you can buy produce from a farmer’s market.” - Bri
Our advice: Before you go abroad, set a budget, compile a list of cost-effective recipes and log some important vocab words you might need for grocery shopping or asking for directions. You’re going to be winging a lot of things, but you will always figure it out. Lean on your roommates or classmates or travel buddy. And if things ever get sticky with whoever you might be traveling with, leaving them to go explore on your own is a great form of self-care.
Don’t only buy your souvenirs in a store.
Souvenirs can be expensive, but there are more types of souvenirs you can collect than the ones sold in the tourist shops around the city.
“One of the best decisions I made this semester was to go paragliding off
Gaisburg, one of the mountains surrounding Salzburg. I was nervous at first, but once we got in the air, it was exhilarating and the view of the city below me is something I’ll never forget. As much as I enjoy collecting postcards and enamel pins, this was unlike anything I had ever done.” - Shaelee
Our advice: Start a collection of one type of souvenir like pins, postcards or pressed pennies, but also save the little things like ticket stubs from a museum or transportation, food labels, business cards from restaurants, small bills or coins of currency. You might remember a trip more by the experiences rather than the things you bought, so it can be worth it to splurge on one unique experience.
Listen to the locals.
Break out of the boundaries of the touristy center of wherever you’re visiting and take a — quiet and respectful — trip to the lesser known parts of town.
“My college held field trips for students looking to see places outside of the historic center, and some faculty members took us up to Fiesole. Fiesole is a small village overlooking Florence that most tourists might never see. The view of the city from up on the hill was absolutely incredible, and I wouldn’t have even known about it if it weren’t for a local professor organizing the trip.” - Bri
Our advice: If you know enough of the language, ask locals where their favorite restaurant, stores, picnic spots, etc. are. As you’re walking through even the touristy parts of town, listen for locals; if they are eating at a restaurant or shopping in a store, you can take that as a recommendation.
Save money where you can.
Traveling still costs time and money. Here are a few tips to keep in mind:
Most museums and attractions offer student discounts with a valid student I.D., so it never hurts to ask.
When you travel for shorter periods of time, stay in youth hostels or check out homes offered through Airbnb for a cheaper alternative.
If you have access to a kitchen, it’s more cost effective to cook your meals rather than eating out for every meal
Search for tickets, hotels, and excursions using an incognito mode or a private browser.
Our advice: Make a budget and stick to it! Consider expenses such as housing, food, transportation tickets, excursions, souvenirs, and if you can, keep a little extra money on hand just in case something goes wrong.
Hold onto those memories.
You’re probably not going to remember the details of your trip years down the road, but keeping a record of what you did during your trip will be something nice to come back to.
“I chose to keep a journal and made a website with weekly updates for the
people back home to read. I will admit that I couldn’t keep up with writing
everyday once my semester got going, but I continued to make short notes on
my phone so I could do back later to write in my journal, and base my website
updates off the journal entries.” - Shaelee
Our advice: Since keeping a journal isn’t for everyone (and if it is, design it however you’d like!), find a way that works for you to keep a record of the things you did while you were abroad. You’ll thank yourself later. Here’s some ideas: bullet journaling, blogs, photos, one-second-a-day videos, five-minute letters, writing on the back of postcards, Snapchat stories, or Instagram stories.
For more tips, read Shaelee’s column about planning a solo vacation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.