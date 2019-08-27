herchoice 4/22
Photo by Viktoriia Yushkova

With this published statement, The BG News and bgfalconmedia.com retracts an April 22, 2019 column written by Morgan Gale titled, ‘Her Choice is not a health clinic.” The headline and column were incorrect in stating that Bowling Green Pregnancy Center is not a health clinic. BGPC and Her Choice is a federally certified health clinic, meets clinical standards, and is staffed by licensed physicians and nurses. Please refer to a June 24, 2019 statement from BGPC and Her Choice published by bgfalconmedia.com which rebuts the April 22 column and provides more complete details on the operation of the clinic.

The BG News and bgfalconmedia.com regrets the errors presented in the April 22 column and has removed the original column from its web site.

React to this Post

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments