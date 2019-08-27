With this published statement, The BG News and bgfalconmedia.com retracts an April 22, 2019 column written by Morgan Gale titled, ‘Her Choice is not a health clinic.” The headline and column were incorrect in stating that Bowling Green Pregnancy Center is not a health clinic. BGPC and Her Choice is a federally certified health clinic, meets clinical standards, and is staffed by licensed physicians and nurses. Please refer to a June 24, 2019 statement from BGPC and Her Choice published by bgfalconmedia.com which rebuts the April 22 column and provides more complete details on the operation of the clinic.
The BG News and bgfalconmedia.com regrets the errors presented in the April 22 column and has removed the original column from its web site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.