One of the most important decisions we as young Americans will make this year is deciding who to vote for in the 2020 presidential election. There are a lot of factors to consider when making this decision, such as what issues are most important to focus on, and what outcomes could arise from voting for each candidate. I’ve compiled a list of issues I find to be the most important to focus on, complete with pros and cons.
1. Climate Change
Pros
According to NASA, “Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree that climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities, and most of the leading scientific organizations have issued public statements endorsing this position.” With the consensus being so overwhelming, there are steps we can and should take to prevent further destruction to the planet.
The website ProCon.org stated, “Global surface air temperature has increased by approximately 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit between 1901 and 2016.” If it rises too much higher, the planet will become uninhabitable.
ProCon.org also stated, “Atmospheric levels of CO2 have risen from about 317 ppm in 1958 to 415 ppm in 2019.” This rise is much faster than natural climate change could produce — humans must be at fault and we must take responsibility.
Cons
The Climate Depot reported, “More than 1,000 scientists, several of them former UN IPCC scientists, disagree that humans are primarily responsible for global climate change.” Since climate change is inevitable and not affected by humans, there’s nothing we can or should do about it.
According to ProCon.org, the Earth goes through phases of heating and cooling, and a 2010 peer-reviewed study of the Earth’s climate revealed a period of glaciation when CO2 levels were five times higher than they are currently.
According to study in Geophysical Research Letters, natural shifts in the ocean currents are the major cause of these climate changes, not human-generated greenhouse gases.
2. Universal Healthcare
Pros
The Declaration of Independence states all men have “unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” This statement includes an unalienable right to healthcare, which is included in “the Pursuit of Happiness.”
According to a study from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, “total public and private healthcare spending could be lowered up to $1.8 trillion over the next ten years” with a single-payer healthcare system implemented.
According to a survey published by Becker’s Healthcare in 2018, 64% of Americans reported delaying or denying medical care due to the overwhelming cost. Universal healthcare could make medical services affordable for everyone.
Cons
The Constitution does not support an inalienable right to healthcare. It is stated in the Preamble that the United States government will “promote the general welfare,” but says nothing about providing it. Therefore, healthcare should be secured by the individual and not the government.
Spending for government programs like Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program totaled less than 10% in 1985, but that number increased to 21% by 2012. By 2028, it is projected to reach 30% of federal spending.
Payroll taxes in European countries like the United Kingdom average 37%, while the average U.S. worker pays an average of 15.3%. Implementing a policy of universal healthcare could inflate American taxes up to European levels.
3. Abortion
Pros
According to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, “The need for an abortion later in pregnancy could arise for a number of reasons, including fetal anomalies or complications that threaten a woman’s health … Depending on the circumstance, this might include abortion care.” Keeping abortion illegal makes it difficult or impossible for women who require it for these reasons, which puts women at risk.
Fetuses are incapable of feeling pain during an abortion, as the cortex — which is believed by neuroscientists to be necessary for pain perception — does not develop until the fetus reaches 26 weeks.
According to ProCon.org, there were 39 maternal deaths from illegal abortions in 1972. After Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in 1976, there were only two. The legalization of safe, professionally-performed abortions saves women’s lives.
Cons
Organizations like Students for Life believe “Size, level of development, environment and degree of dependency do not determine your personhood … You became a person the moment you were created.” By this logic, abortion is murder and should never be allowed.
According to Maureen Condic, associate professor of neurobiology and anatomy and adjunct associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Utah School of Medicine, “There is universal agreement that pain is detected by the fetus in the first trimester.” With this in mind, abortion is cruel and unusual.
In the King James Version Bible, Jeremiah 1:5 states, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee.” Furthermore, the sixth commandment of the Mosaic Laws from the Old Testament states, “Thou shalt not kill.” Not only is abortion murder in this case as well, but it is an affront before God.
4. Gun Control
Pros
The Second Amendment stated, “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” There is nothing in this statement that secures the right to unlimited firearms or high-capacity magazines.
More gun control laws would reduce more gun deaths. A Lancet study published in 2016 projects a 56.9% decrease in firearm deaths if federal universal background checks are implemented.
According to ProCon.org, “Some gang members use high-capacity magazines, such as 30 rounds or even 90 rounds, to compensate for lack of accuracy and maximize the chance of harm.” Therefore, high capacity magazines, at the very least, should be banned.
Cons
The Second Amendment protects the right for Americans to own firearms, period. Trying to overregulate the ownership of firearms infringes on this right.
Guns kept out of the hands of responsible citizens don’t deter crime. John Stossel, a journalist, stated, “Criminals don’t obey the law … As the saying goes, ‘If guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.’”
The National Rifle Association reported guns are used in self-defense 2.5 million times per year. Implementing more gun control laws will infringe upon the feeling of security millions of gun-owning Americans feel.
