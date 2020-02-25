1:11 p.m.
As I boarded the orange route shuttle at the Harshman stop, a short walk from my apartment, my stomach was in knots. I started therapy back in Cleveland two weeks before classes started, and now I had to start over in Bowling Green.
1:26 p.m.
I stepped off the shuttle and made my way to the entrance of the College Park office building. Through the doors and down a hallway to the right, the Counseling Center door welcomed me: “Come sit with us.”
The center’s receptionist took my student ID in exchange for some paperwork, which took me about ten minutes to complete. Then I took a seat at a computer and answered questions about my symptoms and previous experience with therapy or medication, which took me about 15 minutes to finish.
My paperwork and questionnaire were put in a basket next to the receptionist desk, and I took a seat in the waiting room along with about five other students. I pulled out my yarn and crochet hook I brought to keep me busy while I waited, because I heard from other students that the wait to meet with a counselor is usually pretty long.
3:10 p.m.
A counselor finally called my name and led me to her office.
She turned toward her desk to refer to questions on her computer and record my responses. Throughout the conversation about the symptoms of my depression and anxiety, she would turn and share her thoughts with me or ask follow-up questions.
Though I went into the room feeling very anxious, and somewhat discouraged after such a long wait, my mood was shifting because I felt heard. The counselor was kind and understanding, and you could tell that she had spoken with many other students dealing with struggles similar to mine.
I almost talked myself out of going to the Counseling Center that day, and I almost got up and left after 30 minutes and then I waited an hour. But I was grateful I went and felt comfortable with the counselor.
And then she suggested group therapy.
I felt myself getting frustrated and anxious all over again, because I only knew individual therapy, and did not see how airing all of my problems to a group of students who were going through their own difficulties could help.
The counselor explained that the center did not have enough staff to meet with each student individually every week, and the only way to guarantee treatment on a weekly basis was to join a group.
Feeling pressured to attend group so I could have consistent treatment, I asked the questions I had and scheduled a pre-group appointment with the pair of counselors I would be working with.
3:52 p.m.
The counselor wrapped up the intake appointment, and I left the Counseling Center feeling lighter and more hopeful; albeit, I was pretty frustrated when I saw how much of my day was spent in the College Park office building and how limited I was in treatment options.
The next week I met with who would be my group counselors, and they put some of my concerns at ease.
My first group session was the following week and began with an anxiety attack. My interactions with the seven other group members did not get any easier the next week. Going to group therapy has been the most difficult thing I’ve had to do and it has drained me completely.
However, it has ultimately been helpful. Every week I try to talk myself out of going, and every week I go and walk away feeling a little bit less alone. Between group sessions and medication, I feel like I am a step closer to being myself for the first time in a long time.
A lot of criticism is directed at the Counseling Center for its lack of resources and staff, but the counselors that do work there are good at their jobs and care about BGSU’s students. The help they provide can be frustrating and less than perfect, but it is definitely worth it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.