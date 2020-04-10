Eating healthy is never an easy thing to start, especially since eating healthy can be time consuming and expensive.
There are many diets that can be followed to help a person become healthier. Personally, I try to stay away from beef, gluten and dairy, but that’s not necessarily the only way to eat better. I feel as though gluten and dairy cause a lot of bloating, that’s why I stay away from it. There are also vegan diets, vegetarian, Atkins, ketogenic and tons more. There’s even a cabbage soup diet. A lot of diets are also just about testing what works best for you.
It’s important to know being healthy doesn’t mean giving up favorite foods. Practicing portion control is an easy way to eat favorite foods while also being healthy. Check how much is in one serving and plan the amount of calories you eat.
Here are some meals that are easy and healthy to maintain.
BREAKFAST
As we’ve always been told, it’s super important to always have something to eat for breakfast. It helps kickstart the day and gives a boost of energy.
Banana Pancakes:
Banana pancakes are my personal favorite breakfast food and are gluten free. They are easy to make and really only consist of two ingredients: bananas and eggs. There are other ingredients that can be added to the recipe like chocolate chips, cinnamon or vanilla extract but aren’t necessary.
Egg whites and avocado toast:
This has become a very popular breakfast food because of its healthiness and how easy it is to make. The egg whites are a great source of protein that are low in calories and cholesterol-free. The avocado offers a source of vitamins and potassium. Gluten-free bread can be used as a replacement for regular bread depending on the diet.
LUNCH
Turkey burger:
Turkey is a great way to get protein while also eating meat that is lean and low in calories. Also, if you chose to steer away from gluten, there is gluten-free sandwich bread that can be used and can be bought at any grocery store.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich:
Chicken is another meat that has a lot of protein and is healthy depending on how it’s cooked. A grilled chicken sandwich with spinach and vegetables can be low in calories and your favorite sauce can be added as long as a portion is measured out.
Salad:
A mix of vegetables is always a healthy option and other things can be added or substituted as well. Spinach instead of lettuce adds more nutrients. Broccoli, cauliflower and mushrooms can be added as another source of vegetables. Chicken or other meat adds a great source of protein.
If you’re a fan of salad dressing, there are low-fat dressings and vinaigrettes that are a healthier alternative for normal dressings.
DINNER
Cauliflower rice blend:
Instead of pasta, cauliflower rice is lower in calories (25 per serving) and is gluten free. This meal is full of cooked vegetables. If you so choose, you can also add some chicken for protein and different seasonings to spice the meal up. This is super easy to make and only takes around 15 minutes.
SNACKS
Snacking is okay as long as it’s in the right portions. It’s important to have a little snack in between meals to help tide over the hunger.
Gluten-free pretzels:
These can be purchased at any grocery store and offer a healthier alternative to a salty craving. They tend to have a lower amount of sodium as well. Usually a serving size is approximately 20 pretzels and 130 calories.
Hummus can be used as dip and is high in nutrients. There are all sorts of different flavors to help spice up the pretzels.
Baked chips:
Baked chips are a great alternative when craving a salty snack. Since they’re baked, they’re a little more healthy and don’t have as much sodium in them. Approximately 14-16 chips is one serving and 120 calories. There are also gluten-free baked chips that can be purchased.
Fruit:
Raspberries, bananas, strawberries, melon and just about any type of fruit is a good way to get a little bit of natural sugar while also being healthy. This can also qualify as a dessert if you sprinkle a little sugar on top, but not a whole lot.
DESSERT
There’s always the issue of having a sweet tooth, but not wanting to cave if you are trying to eat better. Although a lot of sweets aren’t good, having a little bit of dessert and portion control doesn’t hurt anyone. There are many alternatives to sweet tooth cravings that can be considered a healthy option.
Chocolate popcorn:
This isn’t the healthiest snack, but by portion controlling, it can be better. One cup of chocolate popcorn is around 140 calories. Usually, that’s more than enough to tend to a sweet tooth and keep someone full.
Chocolate rice cakes with melted peanut butter:
This is a personal favorite of mine. Peanut butter is a great source of protein and rice cakes are only around 60 calories each. Usually two of them with the melted peanut butter on top stops my cravings for sweets and fills me up.\
All you have to do for these is spread some peanut butter of your choice over the rice cakes and microwave them on a microwave-safe plate for about 10 seconds, or until the peanut butter is melted to your preference.
If you’re looking to get on a diet to lose weight, it’s important to know your total body fat and use a TDEE calculator to determine how many calories should be consumed in a day. It’s important to set goals and work hard to achieve them.
Eating healthy doesn’t have to be a miserable transition. Portion control is a great way to eat the foods that you love without giving them up. There are so many diets and healthy options out there. It’s all about finding one that you love and maintaining it.
