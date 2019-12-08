LTTE 12/8
Photo by Brionna Scebbi

As I view the vacant space once occupied by West Hall, I recall an occurrence there one September day during my sophomore year.

On September 15, 1998, I had woken up late and subsequently skipped breakfast. During Professor Terry Rentner’s Journalism 200 class, held in Room 200 of West Hall, I became rather warm and suddenly my vision faded to snow – just like an old analog television screen. I fainted,

plummeting out of my chair and on to the floor.

When I regained consciousness, I found myself encircled by concerned classmates and a worried professor. This expression of gratitude for their concern and assistance -- to Professor Rentner, School of Communication Studies administrative assistant Linda Fritz-Glomski,

School of Communication Studies secretary Ruth Firsdon, and my classmates -- is long overdue.

If I had had any doubts about the sincerity and genuineness of BGSU staff and fellow classmates, the day of September 15, 1998, dispelled those doubts. Although West Hall is now history, I will long remember that day’s important lessons.

 

