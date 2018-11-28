John Chau was killed by an isolated tribe off the coast of India. It is illegal to go within five miles of the island the tribe lives on, and it is well-known that they kill outsiders. It’s ironic that an American man was trying to convert an indigenous tribe over the Thanksgiving weekend.
And yet, Chau believed it was his God-given duty to share the word of God with these people, despite not knowing their language and risking spreading deadly diseases to a group of people that only exists in the dozens.
Is it really worth their possible deaths to “save” them? Can they even be “saved” when there is no possible way they would understand Chau?
This is an extreme form of evangelism I think is arrogant, egotistical, disrespectful and inherently evil. I want to make it clear that I don’t think his intentions were malicious, but his ignorance and disrespect for this tribe outweigh his “noble” intentions.
Chau ignored the decisions of the tribe, trivialized their wishes and beliefs and risked his own life and theirs to preach about a God they don’t believe in. Sure, he thought he was doing the right thing. But I also doubt God was speaking directly to him, saying he must go and convert the Sentinelese tribe. No, more likely, it was his own beliefs and his own ambition that convinced him to evangelize these people.
While anyone should be able to believe what they want, those beliefs should not open the door to danger for others. It should not crush other cultures or other people. And that’s exactly what he was attempting to do, whether he truly knew it or not.
Colonization like this has been happening since the Spanish sailed to the Americas. They destroyed the Jewish and Islamic presence in their own country, and then they forced the indigenous people of the Americas to convert from their “savage” ways.
Going to a culture and asking them to revoke it for your own, especially when doing so poses a danger to that culture, is a violent thing to do. People have survived a certain way for thousands of years, and it’s not our right to change that.
I understand that in many folk’s minds, bringing people to Christ is a noble duty, and I don’t think every instance of preaching about God is bad. But I do think it’s bad when it interferes with an entire culture and when it puts that culture in danger.
I hope people will learn from Chau’s mistakes and learn to respect other cultures. They don’t need to be saved, and it’s probably not your duty to reach the unreachable.
