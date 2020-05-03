Ladies, it’s no secret that we have to deal with shark week every month. Try as we might, there’s no way around it — it’s frustrating to manage and inconvenient most of the time. Going to the bathroom every two hours to check for leaks, bleeding through your pants, not having a tampon when you need it most, the list goes on and on.
In more recent years, menstrual cups have become increasingly popular and seem to alleviate at least a few of the annoyances that come with being a woman. They’re made of medical-grade silicone, which means they’re reusable, eco-friendly and will save about $100 per year that would normally be spent on pads, tampons and panty liners; they’re much safer and more comfortable for your body than tampons are; and they only need to be changed every 12 hours instead of every four to six.
The first time I heard a personal testimony about them was at my cousin’s Christmas party. Of course on the day I wore my adorable Christmas outfit, I happened to get my period. A day that was meant to be filled with friendly competitions, delicious food and quality bonding time quickly turned into my cousin and I conducting a search party throughout her house for some type of feminine hygiene product.
She didn’t have any readily available on hand — she didn’t need any because she had been using a menstrual cup. Luckily we found a box of tampons tucked away in the glove compartment of her car. She kept telling me how great her experience had been and strongly suggested that I at least try using one for a few months. It was in the back of my mind, but I just wasn’t sure if I wanted to spend 20 or 30 bucks to get something I ultimately didn’t like. Afterall, it’s not something I would have been able to return.
It wasn’t until I took a trip to Berlin that I finally purchased one. It’s kind of funny how I came about it. While our group toured the city earlier that day, we passed by a shop centered around sexual wellness. For kicks and giggles a few of the girls and I decided to revisit it when we had free time. The shop happened to be having a special sale on their menstrual cup kits, which meant I could get two for the price of one and pick the sizes I wanted. It was too good of a deal to pass up, especially knowing they would be high quality having been made in Germany.
That was about a year ago, and I can say if you chose to start using one, it’ll definitely take some time getting used to. It took a while for middle school me to finally get used to tampons instead of pads and the same thing goes for the menstrual cup.
So if you decide to hop on the bandwagon, don’t immediately toss your other products — you might need them as a fail-safe in case it doesn’t work out. Although I haven't needed to purchase tampons for a hot minute, I still keep some around. After years of experiencing OK days and downright embarrassing situations, I learned to carry some type of feminine hygiene product with me at all times. I have tampons in my backpack, purse and car. If it’s not me who needs it, there’s always someone else.
I strongly advise taking some time learning how to use it before you actually start to rely on it. Even though I have it essentially figured out, I still wear a panty liner as a precaution, because one of the biggest challenges is getting it to fit right so it doesn’t leak. Although, when I can get it to form a perfect seal, I don’t give it a second thought for the rest of the day — easily one of the best things about this product.
As a forewarning though, if you’re not comfortable with yourself, a menstrual cup may not be a product you’d particularly enjoy using. But for those willing to shoot their shot, it’ll take some patience but is ultimately worth it. Not only are you helping yourself out, but the planet will benefit from it too.
