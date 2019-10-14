Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 DEGREES WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...IN PENNSYLVANIA, SOUTHERN ERIE AND CRAWFORD COUNTIES. IN OHIO, GEAUGA AND ASHTABULA INLAND COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&