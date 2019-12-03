For the second year in a row I took on the challenge of writing 50,000 words over the course of November in honor of National Writing Month. For the second year in a row I completed the challenge. But this year was a lot more difficult than the year before.
So what is National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo as it is more commonly known as? It began in 1999 as a simple challenge of writing 50,000 words of a novel over the course of November. In 2006 it became a nonprofit organization that helps support writing fluency and education.
I first heard of this challenge in high school but never actually attempted to complete it until November 2018. I will admit, while I completed the challenge, I made it easier on myself by choosing to write my story with each chapter alternating between my two main characters’ points of view, with each chapter having repeat dialogue and the same events from the previous chapter. I did not have to come up with completely new content for each day.
I was not even planning on doing the challenge this year. I knew I had a lot of assignments coming up for my classes and did not think I would have time to write every day. But my roommate pretty much told me I had no option and I had to do the challenge for the second time.
Each day I wrote at least 1,667 words, with no repeat dialogue or events. Let’s just say it was a struggle. The first half of the month was the most difficult, having to remember to sit down and write everyday to prevent myself from getting behind. Some days, I struggled to hit the word count and some days could write the 1,667 words and more, no problem. It would get to the end of the day of classes and homework and the last thing I wanted to do was write. But I pushed myself and managed to write every single day.
What also made this year more challenging was that I didn’t get ahead until I was over half way done. Last year, I wrote like four days worth of words in one day, allowing for myself to be ahead and take a day off. This year, I did not get one day ahead until way later in the month. But once I got to the half-way mark, something clicked and writing became less of a struggle. I managed to get a day ahead and get my words done early in the day so I did not have to worry about writing at the end of the day. Once I hit 25,000 words, I could see the ending and was able to push through.
Then on Nov. 26, something ignited inside of me and I wrote 6,000 words in one day. I got home for Thanksgiving break and I wanted to get the challenge done. I sat down and just started writing. Then a little before 11 p.m., I hit the 50,000 word mark, exactly one year after I completed the challenge last year.
I felt a weight being lifted off my shoulders as I typed the words “the end.” The story of the characters I was writing was definitely not complete, but the story I was writing at the moment was done.
Opening up my NaNoWriMo account and updating my word count to 50,116 words, the 2019 winner symbol appeared on my dashboard and my downloadable certificate became available. Filling out my name and the title of my story, I immediately shared it on social media, letting everyone who knew that I was working towards completing the challenge that I had finished it.
I decided to treat myself and order the winner’s shirt from this year, because I did not order one last year. After writing 50,000 words in 26 days, I felt I earned it.
While this year was different in terms of struggle, I did have the same arm pain from constant typing. That was the one thing that was the same from last year.
This story I wrote, is like the fifth version of an idea I have had floating around in my head since I was about 15. I wrote a version of it this year, a version of it last year and will probably write many more versions of it in the future. One day I hope to write a complete, thought-out version and get it published. But for that to happen, I have to think it all the way through.
But until then, I can just keep completing NaNoWriMo until I figure it out. I’ve completed it twice; I think I can do it again.
