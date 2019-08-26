Hello everyone! My name is Mary Ross and I am the forum editor for this academic year at BGSU. Currently, I am a sophomore from Toledo, Ohio, studying multiplatform journalism, with minors in environmental policy and Spanish.
College was the first time for me to experience the world outside the realm of my parents and begin to formulate my own ideas and opinions. For many students all over the world who engage in higher education, the same is true. And what better way to explore your different opinions and share them with the world than by writing them for your very own college newspaper?
The forum section of the BG News is dedicated to giving all students a place to voice their opinions and share their ideas. Whether it’s about politics and who you are supporting in the upcoming elections or ideas on how to do well in a set of classes, the forum section is open to a variety of different types of articles. Different formats of forum articles can be listicles, narrative pieces, cartoons, letters to the editor or any other creative way to illustrate an opinion or position.
Keeping the many different formats in mind, anyone can use their talents to submit pieces for the forum section. There is no requirement to be a journalism major to be able to contribute your opinions and creative pieces. If you are a science major with a passion for drawing, creating cartoons would be an awesome outlet. If you are a business major who loves politics, supports a candidate in the upcoming elections and wants to share why this candidate’s policy are worth supporting, writing an editorial on the candidate would be fantastic for you.
Submitting a piece is simple. All you have to do is email me (mkross@bgsu.edu) an article before 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. However, articles can be submitted any time throughout the week for the next edition.
If you have any questions about writing or submitting a forum article, do not hesitate to email me at mkross@bgsu.edu.
