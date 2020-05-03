The CDC has recommended that we wear cloth masks when we venture outside. So, what does that really mean and how do we go about it?
First off, the CDC has some suggestions on what the masks should do. Their website says, “Cloth face coverings should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.”
There are patterns and websites all across the internet explaining how to go about this. When I looked, I didn’t feel like following any one pattern, so I adapted several to come up with a pattern that worked for me and the supplies I had on hand. Here’s a tutorial for putting together a simple home-sewn mask.
