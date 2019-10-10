The start of a new relationship is exciting for many reasons: you are getting to know (hopefully) an awesome new person, you could possibly be falling in love again or for the first time, you get to go on dates and hang out with this new person and more.
However, the start of a relationship is also an important time to set roles and dictate how you want it to be treated and how you want it to work. And it’s not as easy as it sounds. Here are some tips on how to set these boundaries and roles.
Communicate
Though communication is of the utmost importance for any relationship, good quality communication is the only way to build a healthy relationship. Both parties are still getting to know each other and won’t always know what the other needs or wants. Open communication makes it possible for both parties to understand each other and have the relationship grow into something healthy and beautiful.
Pay attention to what makes you upset
How your partner makes you feel is something essential to finding balance with them. Though everyone has their quirks, if your partner’s quirks make you uncomfortable or upset, you need to be able to talk about your emotions with them. For example, if your partner grabs your butt in public and you don’t like it when they do that or it’s embarrassing for you, communicating how you feel with them should be at the top of your list of things to do. If your partner truly cares about you, they will respect your wishes for them not to do that. Or if it’s something smaller, such as they interrupt you when you are talking often, they will try to be more cognizant they are doing it and try to fix it little by little.
Know what is best for you
The only way to be able to communicate what kind of relationship you need and want is to know what’s best for you. In a relationship between an extroverted person and an introverted person, the introverted person is going to need alone time to recharge from being around people. If the introverted person is able to communicate this to the extroverted person, the extroverted person would know that they didn’t do anything wrong, but that it is necessary for the introverted person to be alone in order to be their best self.
Don’t be afraid to call it quits
Though relationships are exciting and fun, or at least they should be, paying attention to red flags is important. If your partner is refusing to communicate, try to fix habits that make you upset or uncomfortable and don’t work to make you happier and more comfortable, it’s already showing signs of an unhealthy relationship. And, my friends, unhealthy relationships don’t turn healthy. In fact, they most likely just get worse. Have the courage to call it quits before it gets out of hand. And if you are struggling to, ask others for help and guidance on how to do it.
