Scheduling for spring semester begins as early as next week for some students, which can be quite intimidating. If you’re anything like me, you’re probably stressing about what classes to take and how they will positively impact your entire academic career, and extensively, your life. However, picking classes doesn’t have to be so stressful. Here are my tips for building the best schedule for you.
1. Know whether you are a morning or night person.
For morning people, early classes are probably the best for you in order to get classes out of the way. If you’re a night owl, getting up for an 8 a.m. class is quite difficult and might result in you not going to class. And if you’re a morning person planning to schedule a class that starts late in the day, like 7:30 p.m., it could be a struggle to wind down for the night, go to sleep and be up for class the next morning. Knowing what time of day you do your best work is a good time to plan to take classes.
2. Find at least one class you are extremely excited to take.
Without having at least one class you are excited to take, it can be hard to find motivation to keep working throughout the semester. For example, I opted to take a poetry class this semester and it starts at 8:30 a.m. Though I am not a morning person, I am so excited to go to this class that I am able to get up to go to the class. Without that class, I don’t know if I would be able to get out of bed to attend the rest of my classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Find a class that fits into your schedule and you’re excited to take for next semester to keep up your drive to work through the semester.
3. Meet with your advisor.
Advisors are very helpful in terms of figuring out what classes you need to take in order to graduate on time. Schedule an appointment with your advisor to get their insight into what classes they recommend taking.
4. View your degree audit.
This is perhaps my all time favorite feature of MyBGSU. I look at my degree audit at least once a week to figure out what classes I need to take to graduate. Having just changed my major, this feature proved to be very helpful in seeing classes and how they will fit together while I finish my degree in four years. It also helped me realize I need more elective classes, allowing me to be more creative with my schedule for next semester. The degree audit will do just the same for you. Plus, if you don’t particularly like your advisor, the degree audit is detailed enough you can figure your class schedule out for yourself.
5. Start planning now.
The course schedule is already available for next semester. Take some time looking at what classes you need in comparison to what is being offered for next semester. With all these resources available to you to start planning, it’s the move to start planning. It won’t only help get you excited for the classes you are taking next semester but you can already start to see what your schedule will look like.
