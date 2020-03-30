The switch from face-to-face to online class this week has been an adjustment to say the least. Despite the financial stress of being laid off, I must admit the time to do my homework whenever I want within the deadline is a huge relief. Having more time to complete assignments isn’t the only thing that’s going to assure success on the new format. Luckily, there are some easy ways to not only survive the change, but thrive with it.
Have reliable Internet access
This is the most basic tip, but also the most vital. Of course, how are you going to succeed in online classes if you can’t get online? According to The Daily Cardinal, “Without reliable internet access, you will fall behind on your studies and may have to make plans to go to the library or another venue to get online.” Whether it’s access to Canvas, school books or email, a stable internet connection will keep your journey online running smooth.
Keep a to-do list or schedule
If you’re like me, suddenly having a lot more free-time means spending a lot more time in bed. Another title for this tip would be, “Don’t be like me,” because staying in bed until noon is not going to keep you on track. In my personal experience I’ve found that keeping a schedule too strict is more stress than it’s worth, but you also don’t want to play fast and loose with your deadlines either. The best advice I ever received about this came from Anna Akana’s video “How to get stuff done,” where she said, “Prioritize your to-do list by importance and make it results-oriented … If you make your to-do list results-oriented, you get results.”
Stay organized
Of all the tips on this list, this is the one I struggle with the most. In tandem with keeping yourself on a schedule to keep on top of your schoolwork, it’s also important to keep your supplies and space organized in a way that makes you the most productive. Whether that means cleaning your workroom, reorganizing your desktop or keeping all of your supplies and assignments in one place, this will make getting your work done so much easier.. According to interior designer and owner of Cultivate Your Space Michelle Dew, “My biggest tip is just to have a designated space that’s done for nothing else other than work. Even if it’s your kitchen table for right now and you’re eating at the dining table or vice versa, having a really specific designated space to where your mind knows, ‘When I’m in this space, I’m here to be productive and work.’”
Communicate with your professors
Students aren’t the only ones adjusting to this change. Professors with face-to-face class sessions are also adjusting to moving their lesson plans entirely online. It’s even more important to make sure you keep in contact with your professors for any assistance you may need to stay on track for the rest of the semester. It will help your professors learn how to help students without ever seeing them in class.
Remember to practice self-care
A lot of students have other responsibilities outside of their schoolwork. Whether you’re considered an essential employee and still go to work, have pets or are staying on top of housework, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed. As important as it is to stay active with your schoolwork, always remember to practice self-care. Whether that’s by washing your face, stepping outside for some fresh air or taking a nap, taking the time to take care of yourself is the best way to keep yourself on track.
Online classes can be really easy, but it’s just as easy to get off-track. Hopefully, these tips will help make the transition smoother and more productive.
