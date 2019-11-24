People can’t see your personality. When I first came to Kent State for college, I struggled to find a niche for myself. Sure, once people got to know me, they could find out all of my little idiosyncrasies, but upon first glance, nobody knew I was anything other than a devilishly handsome young man. When I transferred to BGSU, I had the same issue. While just as handsome as before, it was clear I needed something new to help me stand out. Later in the year, my friend showed me something that would change my life. One year later, I am the bandana guy.
Having a signature look can be more important than people realize. In show business, if there’s nothing unique about you, why should anyone care? If Prince or Lady GaGa weren’t unapologetically themselves when it came to their image, there’s a chance they might not have become as huge as they ended up becoming. I feel like that goes for a lot of people. You might have the most interesting personality in the world, but what could you do to make people want to find out? Remember in Finding Nemo when they saw that light on the Anglerfish and it helped to reel them in? A signature look would do the same thing for you in attracting people … as long as you don’t attempt to eat them.
As a young man, I have approached many girls in my life that I thought were pretty. Nine times out of ten, this lead nowhere … but that’s not the point. Most of the time, I couldn’t just lead off with calling them pretty. I needed something to compliment before I could start that kind of conversation. Maybe it was a pair of shoes, a t-shirt or anything else along those lines. The point is by them having something I found interesting as apart of their look, I was able to say I thought exactly that before I was inevitably rejected. If you show someone something without saying a word, you’ll be more likely to make a friend because they saw a common interest being advertised on your billboard. I can’t begin to tell you how many people have complimented me on my bandanas. Mainly dudes, but that’s ok.
People can’t see your personality, but they can see you though what you show them. Not everyone necessarily needs a signature look or item, but it’s helped me and I can only assume it might help someone else who’s currently lost. And hey, if anyone needs something to show off, I’ve got plenty of bandanas to share.
