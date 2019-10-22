For years I have been using 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner for my personal hygiene routine. Recently, I bought a bottle of 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner and body wash, and I would recommend it for people to use based on convenience and budgeting.
I have been ridiculed for my use of this product, but nevertheless I will tout out its benefits and shoo off its drawbacks.
First and foremost, 3-in-1 is convenient, both when purchasing and using. I can run to the store and purchase a single bottle for around $5 and be set for the next month and a half or so. After purchasing, the actual use of the product is also convenient. I no longer have to fiddle with three different bottles or special water-activated oils. Now, it’s a simple squirt, wash and repeat.
The convenience aspect is great in that I don’t have to worry about whether or not certain stores have my preferred brands or scents. It’s grab and go for me.
Plus, I don’t have to worry about conflicting scents that smell good together because I can use the same thing for a cohesive scent.
It smells good; I feel as clean as I felt when I used separate shampoos and body washes, and my pocketbook feels better as well. I take ridicule and criticism from friends in a light-hearted manner. When they say “One product can’t do all those things,” I can sit back and say it does. Or when they say, “Nate you gotta use separate products,” I can say to this, nope.
At the end of the day, shampoo is shampoo and body wash is body wash, whether they are in separate bottles or the same. Having perfect hair is not a top priority for me, and I value convenience mostly. If someone takes great care of their hair, wanting it to look like it’s been kissed by angels, then more power to them; however, for the time being, I’m happy with my 3-in-1 and with my 3-in-1 I’ll stay.
