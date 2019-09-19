Last week, during the Democratic debates, Beto O’Rourke responded to a question about taking AR-15s away from the public with a fierce, “Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”
In the room where I sat watching the debate, there were cheers and clapping for this remark, including some from me. Having grown up in a time where school shootings have become more and more prevalent and suffering from the same vivid recurring nightmare of being in a school shooting, gun violence and preventing it has been at the forefront of my mind for quite a few years now.
However, I was shocked when scrolling through Twitter a few hours later, I saw a Republican Congressman from Texas by the name of Briscoe Cain tweet out to Beto, “My AR is ready for you, Robert Francis.”
This tweet was malicious in intent; for some, myself included, it’s comparable to a death threat. This tweet incites violence due to the insinuations behind it. When I read it, I thought, “He’s going to shoot Beto with his AR and for what? All that would do is prove the necessity for gun control laws in order to prevent gun violence. Like is this representative stupid or something?”
And though I greatly appreciate my right to free speech – I mean, it’s let me do what I love – it’s times like these when I question if we should have slightly stricter free speech laws. That way, people won’t be able to make comments like Cain’s, because they could inspire people who would become violent to protect what they view as their rights.
In current-day United States, a person’s free speech is protected until they incite violence, but there has to be an obvious correlation in order for the person to actually get in trouble.
What Cain said cannot be proven to incite violence, but who is to say it didn’t reinforce an idea in a gun owner’s head that they should shoot and possibly kill other people to protect their right to own a gun? And then, in a few weeks or months down the road, we are reading yet another news article about how a gun owner went on a rampage at a student-led protest against current gun laws?
The worst part about what Cain said is he is in a position of power. He is setting an example to future men who are going to be put into power that this is acceptable behavior; when it is not.
This behavior is unacceptable by every standard I have ever created for people, and it should be unacceptable by all people.
We are lucky to have free speech; but, we have to be smarter about how we choose to use that right.
