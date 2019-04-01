While talking with a friend, she mentioned a tweet the Falcon Health Center put out during Spring Break about practicing abstinence to stay safe. Even though I was unable to find this tweet, it made me really consider sex education in the world nowadays.
It seems sex education hasn’t moved past the infamous “Mean Girls” quote as said by Coach Carr: “Don't have sex, because you will get pregnant and die!”
However, the fact of the matter is people decide to engage in sexual behavior. Many of them don’t practice safe sex because all they were told in school is “practice abstinence.”
Courtney Foerg, one of my friends who went to a Catholic grade school and high school, told me, “My school only taught abstinence and used scare tactics to discourage sex before marriage. Plus, there was absolutely no information given on safe sex or sex in a non-heterosexual relationship.”
In my public high school, abstinence was strongly encouraged and much of my health class focused on the negative consequences of what could come out of sex, such as sexually transmitted infections and pregnancies.
But I don’t even remember my high school health class touching on what to do if I ever contracted a STI. I remember being told I could get an abortion if I ever got pregnant, but I also remember my teacher following up with, “but if you don’t want to be pregnant, you just shouldn’t have sex.”
Through looking back on my experiences of sex education and talking to my friends, here is what I think should be required of all sex ed classes.
The first, and probably most important concept which seems to be void in sex ed classes currently, is consent. If there is nothing else a person takes away from the sex ed, they should know what consent is.
Sex education should also discuss what a person can do if they are raped. This includes information about how to obtain a rape kit, which can be used in court as evidence against the rapist if a victim desires to go to court against their rapist(s).
Secondly, sex ed classes should discuss how to have safe sex after receiving consent. This includes talking about condom usage and birth control medication. In talking about condom usage, students should be taught about how to use one, allergies associated with condoms, statistics about using them, where to access them and any other relevant information. In talking about birth control, students should be taught different places they could go to obtain birth control, the cost associated with each place and possible side effects of each type of birth control.
Sex ed classes should then talk about unwanted results of engaging in sexual activity, such as pregnancies or STIs.
Regarding unwanted pregnancy, all the options a person has in handling an unwanted pregnancy should be discussed. These options include an abortion or adoption. When discussing an abortion, different locations and what each location offers as well approximate cost (in Ohio, at Planned Parenthood locations, abortions will cost more due to the defunding of Planned Parenthood by the Ohio government). When discussing adoption, the legal process should be talked about as well as the cost of medical bills sustained during the pregnancy.
What to do if a person contracts an STI should also be discussed. This conversation should include what STIs are (which is already covered extensively, at least it was during my health class), how to be tested for them and what medications are available to people with STIs as well as their side effects.
Lastly, as Foerg stated earlier, non-heterosexual sex was never even brought up in my health class, and it may be lacking in many classes. However, for those who aren’t heterosexual or are questioning their sexuality, non-heterosexual sex should be talked about as well to insure they are also practicing safe sex.
Overall, sex education lacks in many ways, with the big message being abstinence. This needs to change so students and people are more aware of what it means to be sexually active and what is out there to help a person remain happy and healthy while being sexually active.
