There was some backlash about the relationship edition the BG News just published, mainly because there was an article discussing condom usage and safe sex. I heard about this backlash when I was in class and it took me aback. Yes, reading about sex and condoms when you aren’t specifically looking for such content can be shocking and displeasing. There is no denying that. However, it is essential information the public could learn something from.
You see, I don’t like seeing articles about President Trump having meltdowns on Twitter over whatever scandal he is caught up in.
I don’t like seeing child activists being attacked by politicians because politicians are too occupied trying to keep their egos intact to recognize the real issues.
I don’t like seeing sexual assault survivors talk about their experiences and be publicly laughed at and humiliated by people of power who choose to not believe them or disregard it.
I don’t like seeing articles about my favorite sports teams losing.
I don’t like seeing articles about crimes, especially crimes where people are hurt or killed.
I don’t like seeing articles about people in countries affected by natural disasters who are struggling to survive.
There are many more articles I don’t like seeing. However, all of them are essential for me to make the best decisions possible for my life and the lives of those around me.
I need to see the articles discussing President Trump’s meltdown, so I can help educate people about why we should not re-elect him in 2020.
I need to see articles discussing politicians attacking child activists, so I know which politicians not to support because they are too concerned with money and their egos.
I need to see articles depicting sexual assault survivors coming forward, so I know where to express my support and my disgust for people who don’t believe survivors.
I need to see articles about my favorite sports teams, so I know how they are doing.
I need to see articles about crimes, so I can protect myself from possible serial criminals who could hurt me.
I need to see articles about people in countries affected by natural disasters so I know how I can assist them from this small town in Ohio.
If you don’t get the picture yet, there is a lot of news nobody wants to see and read, but news is news for a reason. News and mass media were created to keep the population informed.
Seeing as we are a college newspaper, and sexual intercourse is a common occurrence among college students — one of our main audiences — discussing condom usage was a story worth covering. The stories we write, the people we interview, the events we cover, the pictures we take, they all have a purpose – informing people. And if you would rather remain uninformed, then so be it. But we will continue to write about seemingly displeasing articles as long as they continue to serve and inform the public.
