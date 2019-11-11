Despite the benefits club sports can offer, these teams can fall by the wayside and go unnoticed by what seems like a majority of students outside of campus fest. The reason this is an important topic is that people don’t realize what the benefits of joining a club team are, whether you are a former student athlete or someone who hasn’t even played before.
BGSU has a total of 27 club sports teams including, but not limited to, dodgeball, ultimate frisbee, spikeball and water skiing/wakeboarding. For former athletes it provides an opportunity to continue playing a sport that you are passionate about and dedicated your time to, especially since a majority of athletes end their careers after high school. It also allows you to determine your commitment given the mantra that you are a student first and an athlete second.
The sports are also capable of being as or even more competitive than the high school level. The competition, due to the fact it is optional, is high since only people who are invested in their teams’ success come to play. Another benefit is that you meet people who have more experience playing the same sport and the same position and are able to give you advice that lets you take your skills to the next level.
For students it provides an opportunity to explore a sport or activity that interests you and you didn’t have the opportunity to do in high school. The sports are open to newcomers and are even encouraged so the sport can grow on the college campus. The available opportunities are broad and range from ‘hardcore’ sports like rugby, hockey, lacrosse, baseball and volleyball, to sports that are less intensive like spikeball, dodgeball and ultimate frisbee.
The sheer range of available options is enticing for people who want to either try something completely new or try a more familiar sport they haven’t played yet. If you are worried about grades the sports have the mantra of “student first, athlete second,” which, coming from my experience, is a relief when you don’t get shamed for needing to work on an assignment.
The atmosphere among the teams is also something that should be experienced as it is such a unique thing that can only be found among these teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.